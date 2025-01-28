U.S. Dermatology Partners Ranked the No. 1 Dermatology Group in the Nation by Castle Connolly

U.S. Dermatology Partners Receives Highest Honors in Castle Connolly's 2025 Accolades

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners has been ranked the number one dermatology practice in the country by Castle Connolly's 2025 Accolades.

Each year, Castle Connolly Accolades recognize health systems, hospitals, and physician practices that provide an outstanding level of high-quality healthcare through top-ranked Castle Connolly Top Doctor physicians. Castle Connolly Top Doctors represent the top 7% of practicing physicians in the U.S. and are selected by peer-to-peer nominations combined with a rigorous research process. This ensures only the most qualified physicians are included. Ninety U.S. Dermatology Partners physicians are recognized as 2025 Castle Connolly Top Doctors, resulting in the company's superior rankings nationally and by state.

U.S. Dermatology Partners has earned the following 2025 Castle Connolly Accolades:

#1 Dermatology Practice in the Nation

#14 Private Practice Overall in the Nation

#1 Private Practice for Rising Stars, Most Top Doctors in the Nation

#1 Dermatology Practice in Arizona , Kansas , Maryland , and Texas

, , , and #1 Private Practice Overall in Kansas

#2 Private Practice Overall in Texas

#2 Dermatology Practice in Missouri

#5 Private Practice Overall in Arizona

"Being recognized as Castle Connolly's number one dermatology practice in the United States, in addition to receiving 10 other national and statewide accolades is an incredible honor," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "These prestigious peer-nominated rankings reflect our team's tremendous talent and dedication to providing the highest level of care to the communities we serve. We're thankful for our patients and physician partners for their trust in U.S. Dermatology Partners and establishing our practice as a leader in our communities and nationwide."

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

About Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly publishes its Top Doctors list at castleconnolly.com and in a variety of print and online partner publications. Nominations are open to all board-certified MDs and DOs. The Castle Connolly team chooses honorees based on nominee criteria that includes their medical education, training, hospital appointments, and disciplinary histories.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

