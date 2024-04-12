U.S. Eagle Credit Union Announces the Opening of its New Albuquerque South Valley Branch

Local Community Champion Honored and Memorialized with New Branch Dedication

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, one of New Mexico's leading credit unions with more than 93,000 members, announces today the opening of its new Herrera Isleta Branch to provide banking and financial services to local businesses and members living in the South Valley and Mesa Del Sol communities. The Herrera Isleta Branch is located at 3801 Isleta Blvd. SW, in southwest Albuquerque.

The new branch is dedicated to the life and service of Kenneth E. Herrera, former Board Director of U.S. Eagle. A fixture in the community and dedicated fighter for the members of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, Kenneth Herrera served on the credit union's Board of Directors for 40 years (1981 – 2021) and championed the needs of the underserved and members of modest means. One of his passions was to ensure that U.S. Eagle provide the South Valley neighborhood with the financial products and services they need and deserve.

"We are pleased to honor the memory of Kenneth by dedicating our newest branch to him and the legacy he has left at the credit union and with our members," said Marsha Majors, president and CEO of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union. "For 40 years, he made a difference at U.S. Eagle by playing an integral part in our growth and driving our 'people mean more' philosophy by helping to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. Kenneth will be missed but remains part of our credit union family forever."

The Herrera Isleta Branch has the credit union's first completely bilingual staff. It also marks the second full-service branch location to feature Interactive Teller Machines (ITM). As the credit union's tenth branch location in New Mexico, it also includes a drive-up ATM in addition to the two ITM lanes.

"We are absolutely thrilled to open our new Herrera Isleta Branch to the public," said Majors. "Our current members now have access to affordable financial services in their area. We look forward to growing our membership in southwest Albuquerque and contributing to the community through financial wellbeing initiatives by helping to improve the lives of our neighbors."

U.S. Eagle's new branch concept was first launched at the Juan Tabo location in 2021, with the most recent build of the new Academy Branch. NewGround Construction Management and Enterprise Builders Corporation will lead the remodel of the branch's building exterior and interior design.

