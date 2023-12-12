U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Launches Lumin Digital's Cloud-Based Digital Banking Platform

News provided by

Lumin Digital

12 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albuquerque, New Mexico-based U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union (U.S. Eagle) has launched their state-of-the-art digital banking platform with the assistance of strategic partner Lumin Digital, the leading force in cloud-based digital banking.

Through this multi-year partnership, U.S. Eagle will be equipped with advanced safety features and enhanced functionality, including personalized spending analyses, financial guidance, savings objectives, and robust fraud protection for its membership. Lumin's cloud-native infrastructure will also enable the credit union to deliver real-time app updates, reducing downtime and empowering their membership to bank whenever and wherever life takes them.

"Nearly 80 percent of Americans prefer mobile banking to banking in person, and we recognize the need to provide our members with the most advanced digital banking tools available," said Steve Schreiner, chief digital officer at U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union. "Lumin Digital is at the forefront of technology to help us serve, engage, and grow our membership and helps improve our internal operations."

"The ability for people to digitally connect to their money is in constant evolution, and financial institutions must stay vigilant and keep up. Our goal with partnerships such as U.S. Eagle is to help elevate the member experience during every interaction and build loyalty through sought-after features, hyper-reliability and uptime," said Lisa Daniels, Lumin Digital's chief delivery officer. "We're honored by the trust U.S. Eagle has placed in our platform and people and look forward to serving their members for years to come."

About U.S. EAGLE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
U.S. Eagle, established in 1935, is New Mexico's longest-standing, member-owned credit union and offers financial products and services to help members achieve personal financial success. With nine branch offices and convenient online and mobile banking options, U.S. Eagle is dedicated to improving the financial lives of its members.

About Lumin Digital
Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

SOURCE Lumin Digital

Also from this source

New England Federal Credit Union Unveils Lumin Digital's Advanced Digital Banking Platform

Lumin Digital has officially launched a multi-year partnership with Vermont-based New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) to support an enhanced...

Redwood Credit Union Selects Lumin Digital For Enhanced Digital Banking Services

Lumin Digital announced today that Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union (Redwood) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.