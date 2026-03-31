U.S. Energy Development Corporation Appoints Aaron Thesman as General Counsel

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), a Fort Worth-based exploration and production company, is proud to announce the promotion of Aaron Thesman to General Counsel.

Aaron Thesman, General Counsel, U.S. Energy Development Corporation

"Aaron has been an integral part of our leadership team and a trusted advisor as we continue to scale the business, and this promotion is a direct reflection of the results he's delivered and the trust he's earned across the organization," said Jordan Jayson, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Energy. "His deep experience across upstream and midstream transactions, combined with his strategic mindset and steady leadership, make him exceptionally well-suited to serve as our General Counsel."

Since joining U.S. Energy in 2022 as Associate General Counsel, Thesman has played a key role in supporting the company's strategic growth initiatives, transactional activity, and corporate governance. In his new role as General Counsel, he will lead the company's legal strategies, oversee complex transactions, manage outside counsel relationships, and advise U.S. Energy's Board of Directors and executive leadership on all legal and compliance matters.

"I'm honored to step into the role of General Counsel at such an exciting time for U.S. Energy," said Thesman. "Our disciplined growth strategy and commitment to high-quality projects continue to create meaningful opportunities for our investors and partners. I look forward to supporting our executive team as we build on this momentum and deliver long-term value."

Thesman brings over 25 years of legal experience to U.S. Energy. Prior to joining U.S. Energy, he served as General Counsel and in executive-level Land positions at several exploration and production companies, including 1849 Energy Partners, Trinity River Energy, Legend Natural Gas, and Crimson Energy Partners.

Thesman is admitted to practice law in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and a master's and a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University. In 2025, he completed the Energy Certificate Program at Texas Christian University's Neeley School of Business.

About U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, that manages assets for itself and its partners. U.S. Energy blends operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. It has invested in, operated, and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and has deployed more than $4 billion on behalf of itself and its partners. For more information, follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn.

SOURCE U.S. ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION