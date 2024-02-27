U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grants Priority Review of Epcoritamab (EPKINLY®) for Difficult-to-Treat Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

- A supplementary Biologics License Application (sBLA) is supported by data from the Phase 1/2 EPCORE™ NHL-1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL), demonstrating strong and durable treatment responses

- In November 2023, the FDA granted this investigational indication a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD)

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Priority Review of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for epcoritamab-bysp, a subcutaneously administered T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for the treatment of adult relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of therapy. If approved, epcoritamab-bysp (EPKINLY®) will be the first and only subcutaneous bispecific antibody to treat adults with R/R FL after two lines of prior therapy, marking its second indication following FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval of R/R third-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treatment.

The FDA grants Priority Review to investigational therapies that, if approved, may offer significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. This designation shortens the review period to six months compared to 10 months for Standard Review. In addition, the investigational R/R FL indication was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA and was submitted to the EMA in November 2023.

"Despite new treatment options, follicular lymphoma remains incurable and difficult to treat. Unfortunately, relapse is common and additional lines of treatment are needed," said Mariana Cota Stirner, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, therapeutic area head for hematology, AbbVie. "Together with our partner Genmab, we are committed to further advancing epcoritamab as a core lymphoma therapy."

The sBLA is based on results from the Phase 1/2 EPCORE™ NHL-1 clinical trial, which demonstrated high overall and complete responses in patients with R/R FL after two or more lines of therapy treated with epcoritamab. Data from the FL cohorts of the trial were presented at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in December 2023. The optimization cohort evaluated an alternative step-up dosing to reduce the risk and severity of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and to support potential outpatient administration.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the investigational R/R FL indication and additional approvals for the R/R DLBCL indication.

About the Phase 1/2 EPCORE™ NHL-1 Trial

EPCORE™ NHL-1 is an open-label, multi-center safety and preliminary efficacy trial of epcoritamab that consists of three parts: a dose escalation part; an expansion part; and an optimization part. The trial was designed to evaluate subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL), including FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. In the expansion part, additional patients were enrolled to further explore the safety and efficacy of epcoritamab in three cohorts of patients with different types of relapsed/refractory B-NHLs who have limited therapeutic options. The optimization part evaluates the potential for alternative step-up dosing regimens to help further minimize Grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and mitigate Grade ≥3 CRS. The primary endpoint of the expansion part was ORR as assessed by an IRC. Secondary efficacy endpoints included duration of response, complete response rate, duration of complete response, progression-free survival, and time to response as determined by the Lugano criteria. Overall survival, time to next therapy, and rate of minimal residual disease negativity were also evaluated as secondary efficacy endpoints. The primary endpoint of the optimization part was the rate of ≥ Grade 2 CRS events and all grade CRS events from first dose of epcoritamab through 7 days following administration of the second full dose of epcoritamab.

About Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

FL is typically an indolent (or slow-growing) form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes.1 FL is the second most common form of NHL, accounting for 20-30% of all NHL cases, and represents 10-20% of all lymphomas in the western world.2,3 Although FL is an indolent lymphoma, it is considered incurable with conventional therapy and patients who achieve remission often experience relapse.4,5,6 Additionally, with each relapse the remission and time to next treatment is shorter7, adding increased cost to the health system and negatively impacting the patient's quality of life.8

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody® technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.9

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY® in the United States and TEPKINLY® in the European Union) has received regulatory approval in adults with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), globally. EPKINLY is approved under the FDA's Accelerated Approval program based on response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. Use of epcoritamab in FL is not approved in the U.S. or in the EU. AbbVie will continue to pursue regulatory submissions for epcoritamab across international markets.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across different lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes three ongoing Phase 3, open-label, randomized trials including a trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with R/R DLBCL (NCT: 04628494) compared to investigator's choice chemotherapy, a Phase 3 trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP in adult patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL (NCT: 05578976), and a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) in patients with R/R FL (NCT: 05409066). Epcoritamab is not approved to treat patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL or with FL. The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

EPKINLY™ (epcoritamab-bysp) U.S. USE and IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION USE

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond to previous treatment (refractory), and who have received 2 or more treatments for their cancer.

EPKINLY is approved based on patient response data. A study is ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY. It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR EPKINLY IN R/R DLBCL

Important Warnings—EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or life-threatening. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you may receive other medicines before receiving EPKINLY and you will also be given smaller doses of EPKINLY for the first 2 doses (called "step-up" dosing). Your first full dose of EPKINLY will be given on day 15 of your first cycle of treatment and you should be hospitalized for 24 hours after due to risk of CRS and neurologic problems. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or life-threatening. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you may receive other medicines before receiving EPKINLY and you will also be given smaller doses of EPKINLY for the first 2 doses (called "step-up" dosing). Your first full dose of EPKINLY will be given on day 15 of your first cycle of treatment and you should be hospitalized for 24 hours after due to risk of CRS and neurologic problems. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be life-threatening and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. Do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities if you have any symptoms that impair consciousness until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, or feeling weak or generally unwell.

that may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, or feeling weak or generally unwell. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY include CRS, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, injection site reactions, fever, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, nausea, and diarrhea. These are not all the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

