US Foods Drivers In Virginia Vote To Join Teamsters Local 355

MANASSAS, Va., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery drivers at US Foods in Manassas, Virginia, who are seeking a strong voice on the job and a more secure future, have voted to join Teamsters Local 355 in Baltimore.

The vote was 50-30. Voting took place in recent weeks and ballots were counted on Thursday, September 24. There are 110 drivers in the bargaining unit.

The drivers, frontline workers in the pandemic, voted Teamster to improve working conditions and their health and welfare protection.

"We welcome the drivers in Manassas to Local 355 and we will work hard to win them a strong contract," said Denis Taylor, President of Local 355. "US Foods closed its Baltimore facility years ago shortly after losing its bid for a merger with industry leader Sysco, sending a portion of that work to the nonunion Manassas facility. So now, those drivers are once again part of the Teamster union family."

"We all feel good," said Kirk Wilson, a three-year employee in Manassas. "It's been so long since anything as good happened in Manassas."

Workers have had to deal with many changes in management. "Our issues and concerns fell on deaf ears," said Jimmy Sisk, a five-year employee.

Matt Buell, a 10-year employee, said management has forced out the senior drivers. "You didn't have a voice; they didn't listen to anything you said," Buell said.

"Our foodservice Teamsters are keeping our communities fed during this pandemic and they deserve the strength and power that only comes from being Teamsters," said Steve Vairma, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "During these challenging times, workers need this security more than ever."

