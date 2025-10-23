US FOODS TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Over 200 Drivers Win Higher Pay, Lower Health Care Costs, and Improved Working Conditions

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a credible strike threat, more than 200 drivers at US Foods facilities across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia — represented jointly by Teamsters Locals 61, 71, and 391 — have overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year collective bargaining agreement. The contract delivers significant wage increases, lowers health care costs, and strengthens language on discipline and route bidding.

"The solidarity demonstrated by our membership across the South forced US Foods management to deliver the strong contract that these hardworking Teamsters deserved," said Mike McGaha, President of Local 391 and President of Teamsters Joint Council 9. We're proud to have secured an agreement that increases wages, improves benefits, and raises standards for our members."

The Teamsters represent more than 5,500 workers at US Foods nationwide. This latest agreement follows a string of major contract victories at the company. Earlier this year, US Foods drivers represented by Teamsters Local 853 ratified a strong first contract that secured higher pay and improved benefits following a multi-week strike.

"We showed US Foods that we would not settle for less," said Glenn Tyler, a driver at US Foods and member of Local 71. "It feels great heading into work knowing we are protected and rewarded under such a strong Teamsters contract."

US Foods has a market capitalization of over $17 billion, making it one of the largest and most profitable food service distributors in the United States. The gains achieved by Teamsters in the South are the latest example of the union's growing power at the company.

"We are flexing our muscles at US Foods and winning game-changing contracts for our members nationwide," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "US Foods management knows that if they fail to do right by our members, we will hold them accountable. These victories show exactly why every worker at this company should become a Teamster."

