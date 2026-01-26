US FOODS TEAMSTERS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET

News provided by

Teamsters Local 135

Jan 26, 2026, 15:30 ET

Local 135 Members Show Power Ahead of Contract Expiration

FISHERS, Ind., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 drivers and warehouse workers at US Foods in Indiana will hold a practice picket at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, to demonstrate Teamsters solidarity ahead of their upcoming contract expiration. Last week, the group voted to authorize a strike by a 98 percent margin if US Foods refuses to come to the table with a contract that addresses the members' concerns.

These workers deliver to customers across the state of Indiana and into Louisville, supplying hundreds of local restaurants, major universities, and critical hospital systems.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires on Jan. 30. There will be no contract extensions. The Teamsters are calling on US Foods to put a fair agreement on the table or Local 135 members will be forced to strike.

WHEN:         

Tuesday, Jan. 27

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.  


WHO:           

Teamsters Local 135 members


WHERE:     

US Foods Distribution Center

12301 Cumberland Rd

Fishers, IN 46038


VISUALS:   

US Foods Teamsters, picketing and holding signs that read "US Foods Teamsters Strike Ready" and "You've Got the Money, Pay Us!" 


Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 135

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

HORSESHOE INDIANAPOLIS WORKERS WIN STRIKE, JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 135

HORSESHOE INDIANAPOLIS WORKERS WIN STRIKE, JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 135

After being forced by the casino to strike for seven weeks, dealers and dual rates at Horseshoe Indianapolis have voted to join Teamsters Local 135....
STRIKING HORSESHOE CASINO WORKERS TO SPEAK AT SHELBYVILLE CITY COUNCIL

STRIKING HORSESHOE CASINO WORKERS TO SPEAK AT SHELBYVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Striking dealers and dual rates at Horseshoe Casino will speak during public comment at Wednesday's Shelbyville City Council meeting, calling on city ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics