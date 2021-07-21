US Forest Service Selects Alpha Omega Integration and Dynamo Technology to Help Improve Research Information Tracking System

"We are thrilled to help the Forest Service improve their research and data sharing capability," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "Actionable research is such a critical federal priority right now, and Alpha Omega can really deliver beginning to end solutions that improve performance, increase efficiency, and allow for secure information-sharing. We are extremely excited to help the Forest Service deliver the R&D that land managers need to promote the health and resilience of the nation's natural resources."

The system enhancements will improve research accountability and reporting systems to help the Forest Service maintain alignment with changing agency priorities and business requirements. R&D content coordination and access across multiple solutions and vendors will increase the utility of the data as it is consumed via web services or other eResearch sources. This data management will help the Forest Service and their partners maintain the health and resilience of the nation's forests and grasslands for the benefit the American people.

"Dynamo's domain expertise, stellar personnel, and technology savvy have produced positive outcomes for the Forest Service since 2016," said Matthew Plishker, Dynamo Technologies' Executive Vice President. "We are proud of the Dynamo-Alpha Omega team for continuing to deliver results that enable the Forest Service to better protect our nation's precious forests and grasslands."

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

Dynamo is a full lifecycle digital transformation company providing best-in-class technology and mission support services to the U.S. federal government. Dynamo's mission is to lead the digital transformation industry and provide best-in-class solutions to its clients with a truly human touch. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the National Capital Region (NCR), Dynamo serves CONUS and OCONUS missions across the defense, diplomacy, environmental, financial, and law enforcement markets. Dynamo delivers excellence through talented personnel, in-house innovation labs, and partnerships with leading cloud/platform technology providers. Dynamo is CMMI-DEV v2.0 Level 3 appraised, and maintains ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 27001 and AS9100D quality certifications.

