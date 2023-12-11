U.S. Forest Service Selects ICF for New $78 Million Digital Modernization Task Order

Company Will Deliver Scalable, Cloud Applications That Reduce the Risk of Wildland Fires

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a new $78 million task order by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to modernize wildfire management applications and services. The task order, which was awarded under ICF's General Services Administration's (GSA) IT Schedule with ICF as the team lead in conjunction with Xentity Corp through a GSA contractor teaming agreement in the third quarter of 2023, has a term of seven years, including a one-year base and six 12-month option periods.

The ICF team will leverage its expertise in disaster management and climate solutions, cloud-native geospatial technology and advanced analytics to modernize USFS' Fire and Aviation Management Enterprise Geospatial Portal (EGP). The EGP is a vital resource that offers standardized geospatial information on wildfire activities. Using a human-centered design approach, the team will create a seamless, scalable solution, "EGP Next Gen." This solution will empower the wildland fire community to swiftly make data-driven decisions in a mission-critical environment.

This follows the recent announcement of a new $30 million blanket purchase agreement by the U.S. Department of the Interior to modernize the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's training systems and establish incident position standards, also drawing on the company's extensive disaster management and climate expertise.

"With the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires and natural events, fire management agencies need partners with deep domain expertise in disaster management and climate, as well as a stellar track record of deploying cutting-edge technologies to enhance community and environmental resilience," said Mark Lee, ICF chief technology executive. "The ICF team brings all of this and more to support a next-generation platform that enables the interagency fire community to better protect our forests, people and communities."

ICF has been partnering with USDA for over a decade, delivering cloud, open source and low-code solutions grounded in customer experience, human-centered design and a deep understanding of USDA's mission and program requirements.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

