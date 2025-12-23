U.S. Government Leaders Join the CES 2026 Lineup

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announces high profile additions to the list of U.S. government speakers for CES® 2026, the world's most powerful tech event. These leaders join previously announced agency heads, policy experts, and Senators speaking on the CES stage, as well as more than 200 international, federal, state, and local government officials and staff participating in the Leaders in Technology Program and the Innovation Policy Summit (IPS) at CES.

New additions to the speaker lineup include:

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

of Minnesota U.S. Sen. Gary C. Peters of Michigan

of Michigan U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico

of New Mexico Ethan Klein , U.S. Chief Technology Officer

, U.S. Chief Technology Officer Dr. Mehmet Oz , Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

, Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Sean McMaster , Administrator, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

, Administrator, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Sushan Demirjian , Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Small Business, Market Access, and Industrial Competitiveness

, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Small Business, Market Access, and Industrial Competitiveness Chris Klomp , Director of Medicare and Deputy Administrator, CMS

, Director of Medicare and Deputy Administrator, CMS Amy Gleason, Acting Administrator of U.S. DOGE Service and Strategic Advisor, CMS

View the IPS schedule and the full list of announced U.S. government speakers. Please note that the CES 2026 schedule is subject to change. Attendees can stay current by checking CES.tech and by downloading and checking the official CES 2026 app.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

