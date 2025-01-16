U.S. GOVERNMENT PUBLISHING OFFICE WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS UNION

Third Group of Print Industry Workers Organize with Teamsters in January 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the U.S. Government Publishing Office (USGPO) in Washington, D.C. have voted overwhelmingly for representation with the Teamsters, becoming the third group of print industry workers to join the union this month. The 215 new Teamsters work as printing plant workers and publish trusted information on behalf of the federal government.

"Teamsters organizers gave us reliable information about what it would be like to form our union with them," said Nick Crouch, a printing plant worker at USGPO. "Throughout the organizing campaign, we felt supported and understood by those we interacted with at the Teamsters. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the Teamsters Union."

After years of ineffective communication and no transparency from their former union, these workers took their future into their own hands and sought to organize with North America's strongest union.

"We needed a union that puts its members first—and that is why we joined the Teamsters Union," said Paul Krause, a printing plant worker at USGPO.

"USGPO printing plant workers were sick and tired of being ignored by their union," said Jamal Pender, a Teamsters organizer. "This overwhelming vote to join the Teamsters sent a clear message to their former union that these workers are in control of their future—and the future that they want and deserve is with the Teamsters."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters