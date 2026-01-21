U.S. Hemp Roundtable Builds Bipartisan Momentum on Capitol Hill

Industry leaders hold 100+ meetings with lawmakers as Congress weighs extensions critical to the 2026 planting season

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHR) convened industry leaders, farmers, and advocates in Washington, D.C. this month for a national fly-in focused on advancing responsible, bipartisan federal regulation for hemp and protecting the 2026 planting season.

Over the course of the week, USHR members and partners held more than 100 meetings with bipartisan offices in the U.S. House and Senate, including leadership and staff from both Agriculture Committees. Lawmakers heard a clear and consistent message: farmers have just three to five weeks to make planting decisions for the 2026 season, and without timely congressional action, many will be forced into irreversible choices that threaten livelihoods, jobs, and domestic supply chains.

Throughout the week, USHR worked closely with the Hemp Industry and Farmers of America (HIFA) to ensure consistent, disciplined messaging across congressional meetings and a Capitol Hill press conference, reinforcing a unified industry position focused on the need for a regulatory extension, not a ban.

The fly-in coincided with active legislative developments in both chambers. In the Senate, Amy Klobuchar introduced legislation (bill S.3686 ) to delay changes to federal hemp production provisions. In the House, Jim Baird continues to advance the bipartisan Hemp Planting Predictability Act (H.R.7024), which would provide a two-year extension to protect the 2026 planting season.

During the fly-in, USHR introduced its newly elected officers: President Dennis Mistrioty ( BATCH ), Chair Jim Higdon ( Cornbread Hemp ), Executive Vice President Thomas Winstanley ( edibles.com ), Vice President for Finance Inga Selders ( American Shaman ), Vice President for External Relations David Moore ( Climbing Kites ), Corporate Secretary Cameron Ruffin ( FBT Gibbons ), and Treasurer John Copeland (Blue and Co .).

USHR also recognized its former president, Art Massolo, for his leadership and contributions to the organization. As General Counsel of the USHR, Jonathan Miller shared, "Art Massolo has been a significant part of the Roundtable's growth and success over the past two years. He is beloved in the hemp industry, and his relationships with other industries have been essential to the development of meaningful collaboration. While we will miss him terribly at the Roundtable, we know he will go on to do more great things in this space."

USHR emphasized that continued engagement with lawmakers and media remains essential to protecting farmers, strengthening supply chains, and ensuring a stable regulatory framework for the hemp industry.

About the U.S. Hemp Roundtable:

U.S. Hemp Roundtable is a coalition of dozens of leading companies and organizations committed to safe hemp and CBD products.

Press Contact: Michelle Erland | [email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Hemp Roundtable