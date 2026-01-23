U.S. Hemp Roundtable Welcomes Rep. Morgan Griffith's Bipartisan HEMP Act to Establish Federal Regulatory Framework for Hemp-Derived Products

Proposed legislation would establish FDA oversight, strengthen consumer protections, and bring long-needed regulatory certainty to America's hemp industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hemp Roundtable today welcomed the introduction of the Hemp Enforcement, Modernization, and Protection (HEMP) Act , bipartisan legislation led by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) to establish the first-ever federal regulatory pathway for hemp-derived products intended for human use within the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"The U.S. Hemp Roundtable is deeply grateful to Congressman Morgan Griffith for his introduction of critical legislation to robustly regulate hemp products. We have been very impressed with the Congressman's continuing willingness to listen to the input of hemp farmers and businesses, as well as to the millions of consumers, seniors, and veterans who overwhelmingly favor regulation over prohibition. We also appreciate his openness to the need for substantive improvements to the bill before it is formally considered," said Jonathan Miller, General Counsel of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

"While this first step is very important, there is much work yet to be done before final passage. That's why today's introduction makes it even more clear that a two-year extension of the hemp ban moratorium is essential to provide the runway needed to pass ultimate legislation. We are grateful to Rep. Griffith and the dozens of other bi-partisan co-sponsors of HR 7024 which would provide such an extension, and we will be working hard to secure its passage, along with its companion bill in the Senate, S. 3686," Miller added.

The HEMP Act , if enacted, would require the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for cannabidiol (CBD) and other hemp-derived products that would bring long-overdue clarity to an industry that has operated for years without clear federal guidance.

Currently, the lack of federal oversight has left states to adopt inconsistent and often conflicting regulations, creating a patchwork of laws across the country that has left consumers unprotected and responsible hemp businesses in an operating limbo. The HEMP Act seeks to substitute this "wild west" environment with a solid, science-based federal approach.

The HEMP Act follows Sen. Amy Klobuchar's introduction of legislation ( bill S.3686 ) to delay changes to federal hemp production provisions, as well as Rep. Jim Baird's bipartisan Hemp Planting Predictability Act ( H.R.7024 ), which would provide a two-year extension to protect the 2026 planting season.

