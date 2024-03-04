US LBM ACQUIRES BUILDING COMPONENT MANUFACTURER HOMESTEAD BUILDING SYSTEMS

National building materials distributor grows presence in key Virginia metropolitan areas.

ORANGE, Va., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Homestead Building Systems, a turnkey structural building component manufacturer and distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 1996, Homestead Building Systems operates a 29-acre manufacturing facility in Orange, Va. and distribution center in Bristow, Va. Homestead Building Systems serves framing and building contractors for single-family and townhome projects throughout the Washington D.C., Richmond and Charlottesville metropolitan areas.

With this acquisition, US LBM now operates two truss manufacturing facilities in Virginia; the company also operates five locations under the Barrons banner in the Washington D.C. metro area, which includes a truss facility, and two locations in the Richmond area as Massey Builders Supply.

"The team at Homestead Building Systems has built a strong reputation for providing top quality service and products to customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We are excited to partner with Homestead Building Systems, and expand our truss and wall panel manufacturing capabilities to support the growing housing markets in the greater D.C. metro area and eastern Virginia."

Anchor Peabody Advisory Services, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Homestead Building Systems.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

