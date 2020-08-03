US LBM Acquires Maner Builders Supply

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM Holdings, LLC ("US LBM"), a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Maner Builders Supply, a multifaceted building products dealer that operates locations in Augusta, Ga. and Aiken and Charleston, S.C. With this acquisition, US LBM now operates 22 locations across the Carolinas and in Georgia.

Maner Builders Supply traces its roots back to 1951, when it was founded by W.A. Maner and three associates in Augusta. Today, Maner distributes an expansive line of specialty building products, such as engineered lumber, wallboard, roofing, siding, decking, installed fencing, custom glass, windows, doors and other materials, to professional homebuilders, contractors and commercial builders from its three locations in Georgia and South Carolina. Frank Chandler will remain with the company and lead Maner's day-to-day operations as president.

"Maner Builders Supply is a market leader with a tremendous team and reputation for excellence, and we are excited to welcome them to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The addition of Maner expands our portfolio and reach in the Southeast, an important market for US LBM, and the company's diverse mix of products and services complements our existing network of specialty building materials distributors in the region."

Maner Builders Supply was advised by Heritage Capital Group.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

