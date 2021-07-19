U.S. Leaders in Heat Safety Create the First Ever National Heat Safety Coalition

Fifty to seventy percent of outdoor fatalities occur in the first few days of working in hot environments. Tweet this

Millions of U.S. workers are exposed each day to heat related illness in their workplaces. Although heat illness is 100% preventable, thousands are injured every year from occupational heat exposure, with many cases ending in fatality. 50% - 70% of outdoor fatalities, whether on the job, from sports, or home improvements, occur in the first few days of working in hot environments. Heat illness is a problem indoors as well, as many manufacturing facilities with heat-producing equipment and no air conditioning are hotter on the inside than the summer temperatures outside!

By forming the National Heat Safety Coalition, the organizations also aim to address the risk factors that may increase susceptibility of heat-related illnesses on the job and identify current barriers in the industrial sector to help inform best-practice recommendations for prevention of exertional heat illnesses.

"Heat stress is a constant concern for laborers who are called on to work in hot conditions," says Dr. Douglas Casa, a national expert on heat safety and Chief Executive Officer of the Korey Stringer Institute. "The formation of this coalition will help develop better methods for heat safety such as body cooling, work to rest ratios, and hydration, which is an important part of our commitment to protecting workers."

"Since we launched in 2008, MISSION has worked side by side with scientists and medical doctors to deliver revolutionary cooling and heat relief solutions that enhance performance, safety, and comfort," said MISSION Co-Founder and President, Chris Valletta. "We have been able to prove that implementing proper cooling strategies not only increases worker and consumer safety, but it significantly improves performance, output, and efficiency as well. MISSION is excited to partner with The Korey Stringer Institute and Magid to launch the National Heat Safety Coalition in order to help combat the dangerous effects that heat-related illnesses have on everyone who works or plays in the heat."

"Heat stress is a serious, potentially life-threatening issue that is completely treatable and preventable," said Matt Block, Director of Health and Safety Services at Magid. "There is not currently a specific standard that covers prevention of heat stress and heat-related hazards. One of the reasons we've partnered with MISSION and KSI is to establish a set of protocols that will help to keep workers safe and productive in the heat."

Magid, a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment innovations, recently launched a new product line powered by MISSION, which includes cooling neck gaiters/face covers, cooling towels, cooling skull caps and cooling bandanas – all designed to combat heat illness in the workplace and the personal and financial ramifications it has on businesses worldwide.

ABOUT MISSION:

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Drew Brees and Dwyane Wade, and backed by CT -based DCF Partners, MISSION is pioneering instant cooling innovations to help individuals lead active lifestyles so that they can do more and enjoy more in the heat. With thoughtful design and state of the art technology, MISSION has developed a broad portfolio of instant cooling gear which includes cooling hats, cooling neck gaiters, cooling towels and more. All of MISSION's instant cooling gear is made from lightweight, ultra-soft, patented, and proprietary fabrics with cooling technology that enhances the natural process of evaporation. When the heat challenges you to do less: Cool More. Do More.™ For more information please visit www.mission.com

ABOUT Magid

Since 1946, fourth-generation and family-owned, Magid leads the safety industry with revolutionary innovations in PPE, a team of safety experts, skilled in-house manufacturing, and a worldwide network of suppliers. We source or develop everything you need to keep your workers safe at competitive prices. Providing true expertise and personalized service, we answer your questions, conduct onsite assessments, and tackle your toughest safety challenges. At Magid, safety isn't just a job, it's our legacy! For more information about Magid and our safety products and services, visit magidglove.com or call 800-444-8030.

ABOUT Korey Stringer Institute

The mission of the Korey Stringer Institute is to provide research, education, advocacy and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety and prevent sudden death for the athlete, soldier and laborer. KSI serves the needs of active individuals and athletes at all levels –– youth, high school, college, professional, people who are physically active, recreational athletes –– and those who supervise and care for these individuals. Components of these services include: consultations, advocacy, education, research, athlete testing, and mass-market outreach. The Korey Stringer Institute is housed in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources at the University of Connecticut. UConn's Department of Kinesiology has a strong tradition and reputation as one of the leading institutions studying health and safety issues for athletes and the physically active. For more information visit https://ksi.uconn.edu/

SOURCE MISSION

Related Links

http://www.mission.com

