US LED, Ltd. Launches New LED Flat Panels with Selectable CCT and Wattage Options

L-Grid ® Edge Xtreme XL Select is available in 2x4, 2x2, and 1x4 models for easy one-to-one replacement of legacy fluorescent fixtures. Every model features a separate switch for selecting CCT (3500K, 4000K, 5000K) and wattages, with output up to 7,189 lumens. In addition to being DLC Premium Listed, these flat panels are NSF Certified for controlled environments like cleanroom manufacturing or food processing areas. For even more project flexibility, luminaire accessories like sensors, battery backups, and mounting kits are available.

"It's exciting to be able to add these innovative flat panels to our diverse portfolio of LED lighting solutions," said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "They offer design versatility for end-users while keeping inventory levels low for distributors and contractors. I'm proud of the work our team has done to create a product that covers so many different lighting applications with one SKU."

Key Product Features:

Wattage and CCT are selectable with a switch on the back of the luminaire.

Industry-leading LEDs create consistent CCT and excellent color rendering of Ra>80.

Engineered to provide uniform light distribution for any application while minimizing glare.

Designed for contractor-friendly installation in the field for both new construction and retrofit lighting projects.

NSF Certified for meeting the needs of controlled environments, including pharmaceutical processing, surgical suites, cleanroom manufacturing, and food processing.

Flat panels are surface mountable (with accessory) and are controls-ready.

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service provider of commercial lighting, signage, and building technology solutions. Because of our early history in LED lighting, US LED has decades of engineering expertise to continuously offer ultra-long-life luminaires that approach 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes while providing an industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. Additionally, much of our product portfolio is assembled in our plant in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.usled.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

