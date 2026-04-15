U.S. Legal Support Acquires American Reporting Services, Expanding Northern California Litigation Support Presence

Long–standing San Rafael court reporting firm joins national network, bringing decades of regional

experience to U.S. Legal Support's expanding national service capabilities

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, today announced it has acquired American Reporting Services, a Northern California court reporting firm delivering reliable records for legal proceedings through professional service, advanced technology, and customized solutions.

The acquisition adds a well–established regional provider to U.S. Legal Support's nationwide litigation support network and strengthens the company's ability to serve law firms handling matters across California and the broader West Coast.

For more than two decades, American Reporting Services has worked with attorneys throughout Northern California, coordinating court reporters, legal videographers, and deposition services for matters ranging from routine discovery proceedings to complex litigation. The San Rafael–based firm has built long–standing relationships with regional law firms that rely on consistent scheduling, reliable transcripts, and experienced reporting professionals.

"The American Reporting team has spent years building a trusted service for attorneys in Northern California," Hunter Hibler, CFO of U.S. Legal Support. "Bringing American Reporting Services into the U.S. Legal Support family allows us to continue that work while expanding the resources available to their clients. Our goal is always the same: making sure legal teams have dependable support in place so they can focus on the substance of their cases."

The acquisition reflects continued consolidation within the litigation support industry, where law firms increasingly look for providers that can coordinate depositions, process service, record retrieval, and related support across multiple jurisdictions. National partners like U.S. Legal Support allow firms to schedule proceedings in different markets while maintaining consistent service standards and technology platforms.

For American Reporting Services, joining a larger network offers the opportunity to maintain the relationships her firm has built while giving clients access to broader capabilities.

"American Reporting Services has always focused on responsiveness and accuracy," said Beverly Chambers, Founder at American Reporting Services. "Joining U.S. Legal Support allows us to continue delivering the personalized, high–quality service our clients rely on, while giving them access to an entire nationwide network of support. With U.S. Legal Support's expansive footprint and full suite of litigation support service, including remote depositions, record retrieval, process service, trial services, and more, our clients now benefit from broader coverage, enhanced technology, and deeper resource expertise. We're excited to offer the same trusted, local expertise backed by the strength and scale of a national organization."

Clients who have historically worked with American Reporting Services will continue to coordinate with the same local team, now backed by U.S. Legal Support's national infrastructure and expanded service offerings.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected]. For a list of all offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

U.S. Legal Support Media Contact

Russ Pagano

[email protected]

973-303-3237

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support