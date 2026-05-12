U.S. Legal Support Announces Partnership with Epiq, Broadening Support for Legal Teams with Complementary Services Across the Litigation Lifecycle

Collaboration delivers complementary, end-to-end support for law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies worldwide

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, today announced a partnership with Epiq, a global provider of technology-enabled legal, compliance, and business services. The collaboration broadens support for law firms, corporations, financial institutions, and government agencies navigating complex legal matters by aligning complementary services across the litigation lifecycle.

By combining U.S. Legal Support's nationwide expertise in court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services with Epiq capabilities in eDiscovery, document review, compliance, and technology-enabled legal services, legal teams gain a more complete, efficient, and holistic service experience.

"As client demands increase, delivering consistent, high–quality support throughout every stage of litigation is essential," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "Epiq provides advanced eDiscovery technology, and expands our global reach, building on our strong foundation and further elevating how we support clients navigating complex matters."

Epiq is recognized globally for its ability to manage large-scale and complex legal and business challenges by integrating people, processes, technology, and data intelligence. With operations in 17 countries and a team of more than 4000 professionals, the company empowers clients to streamline legal, compliance, and operational workflows, driving efficiency, minimizing risk, and improving outcomes.

"Legal teams need partners that reduce friction across the litigation lifecycle, from discovery through the courtroom," said Doug Mazlish, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Business Operations at Epiq. "By combining Epiq legal technology and expertise with U.S. Legal Support court reporting services, clients benefit from reliable and continued support at every stage of their matters."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering scalable, reliable solutions as organizations face increasing data complexity, tighter timelines, and growing pressure to operate efficiently across jurisdictions. For more information, please visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/partnership-benefits/.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected]. For a list of all offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4,000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.

U.S. Legal Support Media Contact

Russ Pagano

[email protected]

973-303-3237

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support