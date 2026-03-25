U.S. Legal Support Expands Support for Stenographic Court Reporting Workforce Through a Material Donation to Project Steno

Contribution Supports Recruitment and Education of Next Generation of Stenographic Court Reporters

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, today announced a continued investment in Project Steno, a national organization dedicated to recruiting the next generation of stenographic court reporters.

As demand for qualified stenographic reporters remains strong across courts and litigation practices nationwide, the legal industry is increasingly focused on strengthening the pipeline of new professionals entering the field. Through its latest contribution, U.S. Legal Support will help expand Project Steno's programs designed to introduce students to stenography and guide them through training and certification.

The material donation supports several of Project Steno's core workforce development initiatives, including introductory training programs, school placement guidance for prospective students, and tuition assistance through the organization's James T. DeCrescenzo Merit Award scholarship program. These initiatives aim to lower barriers to entry for students and provide a clear path toward careers in stenographic court reporting.

"Stenographic court reporters play a crucial role in preserving the integrity and accuracy of the legal record, and their work remains an essential pillar of our justice system," said Jimmie Bridwell, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Legal Support. "As demand for experienced reporters continues to grow, it is critical that the industry invests in programs that introduce new talent to the profession and help students successfully complete their training. Our support of Project Steno reflects our commitment to strengthening the future of the stenographic reporting community and ensuring this indispensable profession continues to thrive."

Project Steno focuses on building awareness of stenography as a career opportunity while helping aspiring reporters navigate the educational path required to enter the field. By connecting students with training programs, mentorship, and financial support, the organization works to ensure a sustainable workforce for courts, law firms, and legal service providers nationwide.

"Working with organizations like U.S. Legal Support demonstrates how strongly the legal community values the role of stenographic reporters," said William Weber, President of Project Steno. "Our goal is to introduce motivated students to stenography and guide them from initial exposure through graduation. With the support of industry partners like U.S. Legal Support, we can continue to expand opportunities for new reporters and strengthen the profession."

U.S. Legal Support has supported Project Steno for decades as part of its broader commitment to strengthening the stenographic reporting profession. By championing education, mentorship, and professional development initiatives, the company continues to invest in the reporters who uphold the highest standards of accuracy and reliability in legal proceedings.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected]. For a list of all offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

About Project Steno

Project Steno is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the court reporting profession and ensuring student success through tuition assistance, targeted outreach, and its innovative Basic Training® program. Led by a volunteer board of experienced reporting professionals, Project Steno is committed to delivering measurable results to preserve and grow the stenographic profession.

U.S. Legal Support Media Contact

Russ Pagano

[email protected]

973-303-3237

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support