U.S. Legal Support Earns Top Honors from National Law Journal's Best Of 2026 Awards

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, is proud to announce it has been recognized by National Law Journal with multiple service awards, reflecting the company's continued commitment to excellence and service within the legal community.

National Law Journal's Best Of survey is designed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers. The annual Best Of supplements recognizes the vendors that lawyers and firm administrators turn to first to keep their lives on track, inside and outside of the office.

For 2026, U.S. Legal Support earned first place in Record Retrieval and Organization, as well as second place in Court Reporting & Deposition Service and Video Deposition & Production Service. These distinctions highlight the company's strong performance across key areas of litigation support and its reputation for reliability, accuracy, and client-focused service.

"We are honored to be recognized by National Law Journal and are deeply grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "These awards are a direct reflection of the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our employees, whose commitment to service and innovation drives everything we do. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the standard for our clients and the legal industry and we look forward to continuing to support legal professionals across the country with our full suite of litigation support services."

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services to law firms corporations, and insurance carriers nationwide. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected]. For a list of all offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected]. For a list of all offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

U.S. Legal Support Media Contact

Russ Pagano

[email protected]

973-303-3237

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support