U.S. Legal Support Joins Best Lawyers'® Member Benefits Program, Expanding Preferred Litigation Support for Top-Ranked Firms Nationwide

HOUSTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, today announced it has joined Best Lawyers' Member Benefits Program, strengthening its collaboration with some of the most respected law firms in North America.

Through the affinity partner program, Best Lawyers connects honorees with a select group of vetted service providers across key operational categories, including marketing, technology, continuing legal education, and litigation support. As an affinity partner, U.S. Legal Support will offer preferred service arrangements for its court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting and translations, and trial support services in available markets nationwide.

The partnership reinforces U.S. Legal Support's position as a trusted partner to high-performing litigation teams. With operations spanning all 50 states and a deep bench of experienced court reporters and litigation support professionals, the company supports complex, multi-jurisdictional matters for Am Law firms, regional powerhouses, and boutique practices alike.

"We partner with legal teams across every stage of litigation, ensuring timely and accurate support to keep cases moving forward," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "From coordinating depositions across jurisdictions to ensuring transcripts and video records stand up under scrutiny, our responsibility is execution without error. Attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers have earned their reputation, and our role is to deliver the operational precision that helps protect that standard."

Best Lawyers recognition is widely regarded as one of the most respected peer-reviewed distinctions in the legal profession. The Member Benefits Program extends that value by introducing honorees to organizations that understand the day-to-day realities of law firm operations and the increasing complexity of modern litigation.

"Best Lawyers recognition reflects peer respect within the legal community," said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "Through our affinity partner program, we're expanding that value by connecting honorees with partners who bring experience and reliability to the table. U.S. Legal Support exemplifies that approach."

As law firms continue to manage larger caseloads, cross-border matters, and heightened client expectations around efficiency and responsiveness, access to consistent and dependable litigation support providers has become a strategic priority. U.S. Legal Support's inclusion in the affinity program underscores its commitment to serving firms that operate at the highest levels of the profession.

The Member Benefits Program is available to Best Lawyers honorees in the United States. Additional details about U.S. Legal Support participation is available at https://www.bestlawyers.com/affinity-program.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected]. For a list of all offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

