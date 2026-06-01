U.S. Legal Support Launches Next-Generation RemoteDepo Pro for More Efficient, Streamlined Remote Legal Proceedings

Reimagined Platform Gives Legal Teams Superior Exhibit Management, Powerful Testimony Tools, and Reliable Video Conferencing in a Familiar, User-Friendly Interface

HOUSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, today announced the general availability of its next-generation RemoteDepo Pro platform, further advancing how legal teams manage and conduct remote depositions with greater control, intelligence, and reliability. Specifically built for remote and hybrid legal proceedings, RemoteDepo Pro drives efficiency across the entire remote proceeding lifecycle, from preparation through post–proceeding review. The platform combines Zoom's familiar experience with AI–driven speech-to-text live testimony, enhanced exhibit management, and post–proceeding assets, giving litigation teams greater control throughout the deposition process.

"Over the past few years, we've spent a great deal of time listening to our clients, court reporters, and opposing counsel," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "The message was clear: deposition technology hasn't kept pace with how litigation teams actually work. We took the feedback seriously and used it to inform every enhancement behind RemoteDepo Pro. By combining modern technology with a deep understanding of real–world workflows, we've created a platform that reduces friction, integrates critical tools, and allows legal teams to focus on case strategy rather than deposition logistics."

At the core of the enhanced experience is RemoteDepo Pro's live, AI–powered Testimony Feed, delivering visibility as testimony unfolds. The Testimony Feed translates speech to text instantly, automatically identifies speakers, and accurately distinguishes between multiple individuals speaking from the same room - addressing a persistent challenge in hybrid depositions. As testimony develops, the platform organizes the record into searchable sections with concise summaries, making it easy to navigate to critical testimony. Attorneys can add notes and bookmark testimony, all of which are retained for further analysis during post-proceeding review.

Exhibit management in RemoteDepo Pro is designed for seamless collaboration and control. Teams can upload and organize materials in advance, maintain separate private and shared exhibit lists, and introduce, annotate, and stamp exhibits in real time. The platform creates a time–stamped audit trail, clearly documenting exhibit activity by participant.

Once the deposition concludes, legal teams have immediate access to a fully organized set of post–proceeding assets in a centralized workspace. The video recording synced with the AI–powered Testimony Feed, introduced exhibits, and a master exhibit list are instantly available for review. The Testimony Feed features intelligent chaptering that groups testimony into topical sections with concise summaries, making it easy to locate and revisit key moments. For teams that prefer offline review, a PDF download of the Testimony Feed is available.

RemoteDepo Pro delivers best–in–class security, protecting confidential case and client data through SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance.

To schedule a proceeding or learn more about RemoteDepo Pro, contact [email protected] or visit uslegalsupport.com.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected]. For a list of all offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

U.S. Legal Support Media Contact

Russ Pagano

[email protected]

973-303-3237

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support