US-Manufactured High Performance Linear Positioning Stage Family with Absolute Encoder and Excellent Guiding Precision

News provided by

PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

Oct 07, 2025, 08:13 ET

Designed for demanding industry and research applications of scanning, measuring, imaging, and alignment.

AUBURN, Mass., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global precision motion control and nanopositioning industry leader PI has expanded its portfolio with a new high dynamics linear motor stage family, the V-573 - a new series of linear positioning stages with excellent guiding precision and frictionless 3-phase linear motors.

Specifications

Continue Reading
Ultra-precise linear motor stage, with 1µm straightness/flatness and 1nm absolute encoder, V-573, new from PI
Ultra-precise linear motor stage, with 1µm straightness/flatness and 1nm absolute encoder, V-573, new from PI

  • 160/260/360mm travel
  • 1nm absolute encoder resolution
  • 80nm bidirectional repeatability
  • Straightness/flatness to 1µm
  • 500mm/sec max. velocity
  • 1g acceleration
  • 140N push/pull force

With 80nm bidirectional repeatability, 1g acceleration, and 500mm/s velocity, the V-573 family combines precision and speed for demanding production environments. Designed for XY configurations, the stages integrate seamlessly with PI's ACS-based EtherCAT motion controllers, leveraging advanced algorithms for optimal system performance.

The advanced stage design provides for excellent straightness and flatness values as low as 1µm. Crossed roller bearings ensure high stiffness, smooth running, and extended lifetime. Their line-contact design minimizes friction, improves accuracy, and supports higher loads, with an anti-creep mechanism for enhanced reliability.

Driven by non-cogging, 3-phase direct-drive linear motors, the stages deliver maintenance-free performance with smooth motion at high velocities and accelerations. Direct force transmission together with direct-measuring linear encoders eliminates backlash and play, while improving accuracy and bidirectional repeatability.

The V-573 is available with incremental or absolute encoders. Absolute encoder models offer 1nm resolution and immediate position feedback on power-up, eliminating referencing moves for efficient, safe startup.

Industries Served
Sample inspection, precision micro-assembly, and advanced research. Semiconductor testing and inspection, and metrology. Precision automation, device assembly, and laser micro-processing. High-speed pick-and-place, alignment of optics, micromechanics, and photonics components. Biotechnology, microscopy, medical device manufacturing.

Specifications, datasheet: V-573 Ultra-Precision Direct Drive Linear Nanopositioning Stage

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Coming Soon: New PI Factory in the USA to Strengthen Customer Support and Mitigate Trade Pressures

Coming Soon: New PI Factory in the USA to Strengthen Customer Support and Mitigate Trade Pressures

PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in ultra-high precision motion systems for the semiconductor, photonics, life sciences, and aerospace...
Ultra-Precision Motion Control and Nanopositioning Solutions at SEMICON West

Ultra-Precision Motion Control and Nanopositioning Solutions at SEMICON West

At SEMICON West 2025, PI will showcase its latest high-precision motion control technologies at booth #912. Featured demonstrations include advanced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics