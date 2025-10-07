US-Manufactured High Performance Linear Positioning Stage Family with Absolute Encoder and Excellent Guiding Precision

Designed for demanding industry and research applications of scanning, measuring, imaging, and alignment.

AUBURN, Mass., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global precision motion control and nanopositioning industry leader PI has expanded its portfolio with a new high dynamics linear motor stage family, the V-573 - a new series of linear positioning stages with excellent guiding precision and frictionless 3-phase linear motors.

Specifications

Ultra-precise linear motor stage, with 1µm straightness/flatness and 1nm absolute encoder, V-573, new from PI

160/260/360mm travel

1nm absolute encoder resolution

80nm bidirectional repeatability

Straightness/flatness to 1µm

500mm/sec max. velocity

1g acceleration

140N push/pull force

With 80nm bidirectional repeatability, 1g acceleration, and 500mm/s velocity, the V-573 family combines precision and speed for demanding production environments. Designed for XY configurations, the stages integrate seamlessly with PI's ACS-based EtherCAT motion controllers, leveraging advanced algorithms for optimal system performance.

The advanced stage design provides for excellent straightness and flatness values as low as 1µm. Crossed roller bearings ensure high stiffness, smooth running, and extended lifetime. Their line-contact design minimizes friction, improves accuracy, and supports higher loads, with an anti-creep mechanism for enhanced reliability.

Driven by non-cogging, 3-phase direct-drive linear motors, the stages deliver maintenance-free performance with smooth motion at high velocities and accelerations. Direct force transmission together with direct-measuring linear encoders eliminates backlash and play, while improving accuracy and bidirectional repeatability.

The V-573 is available with incremental or absolute encoders. Absolute encoder models offer 1nm resolution and immediate position feedback on power-up, eliminating referencing moves for efficient, safe startup.

Industries Served

Sample inspection, precision micro-assembly, and advanced research. Semiconductor testing and inspection, and metrology. Precision automation, device assembly, and laser micro-processing. High-speed pick-and-place, alignment of optics, micromechanics, and photonics components. Biotechnology, microscopy, medical device manufacturing.

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP