US Marine Corps Recruiting Command Selects MetTel for Nationwide Internet Protocol Network Service

As the incumbent contractor supporting MCRC on the GSA Schedule 70 contract working to transition to the GSA EIS contract, MetTel will upgrade the existing Internet service bandwidth and may also implement contract options to provide Internet Protocol Voice Services and Wi-Fi to almost 1,500 MCRC locations.

"The MCRC decision to select MetTel to upgrade their nationwide network speaks to their confidence in our ability to transform their network and help modernize their legacy voice services through IP-based services," said Robert Dapkiewicz, senior vice president and general manager, MetTel Federal. "MetTel looks forward to partnering with MCRC to support their critical mission."

The MCRC, operated by United States Marine Corps, is responsible for military recruitment of civilians into the Corps. MetTel's mission will be to provide the MCRC staff with a reliable, robust network infrastructure capable of supporting desktop computers, printers, mobile computing, telephony services, video collaboration services and any additional networking and voice service in a 21st century dynamic business environment. MCRC will have access to the MetTel EIS Portal and its award-winning "single pane of glass" to monitor and access reporting details in near real-time on the services delivered via the MetTel network.

MetTel has a growing Federal practice. Since 2020 MetTel received contract awards from over one dozen federal agencies totaling over $2 billion in total contract value after all options. Over the last two years, MetTel has announced IT Communications projects with city and federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration (GSA), United States Department of State, the National Archives and Records Administration, and the Veterans Administration.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

