U.S. Marine Veteran Turned Pastor Pens Critical, Much-Needed Encouragement For Christians in America to Stay on the Spiritual Course

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking Christian teaching presented as a compilation of didactic stories written to address America's ongoing moral and spiritual decline.

PLANT CITY, Fla., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kevin M. Wynne challenges Christian readers to examine themselves to determine whether they're steadfast in their current faith and mission in Bitten Eagle: A Collection of Clear and Didactic Stories ($13.49, paperback, 9798868523236; $21.99, hardcover, 9798868523243; $5.99, e-book, 9798868523250).

Bitten Eagle - A Collection of Clear and Didactic Stories

Wynne is not only a former U.S. Marine, but he's also a savvy businessman, and a 21-year Pastor. His noteworthy credentials are evident in his newest book, a collection of didactic stories, moral lessons aimed to provide information and encourage American Christians to stay the course as they helplessly watch and live through the moral and spiritual decline of America. Each thought-provoking story will gain and capture the reader's attention through a refreshingly unique approach addressing topics that Americans need to talk about. Wynne provides deep insight and education encouraging spiritual growth among today's Christians to ensure they're accurately informed of spiritual truths and challenged to maintain the Christian perspective.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Wynne said, "The need to address specific topics through real examples to our church."

Kevin M. Wynne served in the United States Marine Corps and holds degrees in Marketing Management (B.S.), Theology (M.A.), and Apologetics (PhD). Wynne resides in Plant City and has been married to his wife Wendy for 36 years. Together, they have 3 adult children. Wynne is a business owner in Lakeland, Florida and has been the pastor of The First Baptist Church of Durant, Florida since 2004. His primary interests include his Christian faith, family, and church leadership. In addition to enjoying business development as a hobby, Wynne also loves caring for animals, as he and his wife have a private wildlife reserve where they enjoy the ongoing development for art and animals.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Bitten Eagle: A Collection of Clear and Didactic Stories is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

