US Millennials and Gen Z Are Losing Hours Each Week to Food Friction. Tempo's Cook Never Club Wants to Give It Back.

The toll goes beyond the clock. 42% of Americans say they've cut short time spent relaxing because of cooking and meal prep, and nearly one in three have skipped a workout or wellness activity. Eating well, it turns out, is coming at the cost of living well.

Introducing the Cook Never Club

To help people reclaim their time this summer, Tempo is launching the Cook Never Club, a community built around a simple idea: opting out of cooking shouldn't mean opting out of eating well.

The only membership requirement is to opt-out of cooking and opt-in to more time well spent. No fees, no gatekeeping, just a shared mindset for anyone who wants to Eat Better, Cook Never. The Cook Never Club will come to life through exclusive merchandise giveaways, social content and in-person wellness events throughout the summer.

The Data Behind the Movement

Tempo's survey surfaces a growing tension at the center of American life, which is that people want to eat healthier, but the daily time and labor involved is standing in the way

83% of Americans say they'd like to improve the way they eat

50% say cooking is more frustrating than it's worth

38% have ordered takeout despite having groceries at home, simply because they didn't have the energy to cook

67% say getting back time lost to food-related tasks would be extremely or very valuable

This isn't a motivation problem, it's a food friction problem.

What Tempo Offers

Tempo delivers fully prepared, single-serve meals ready to enjoy in just two minutes, with no meal planning, no prepping,no cleanup and especially, no cooking. Each meal is made with fresh ingredients on a menu approved by registered dietitians, so eating well doesn't come with compromise.

Customers choose from more than 20 rotating weekly meals, many featuring:

30+ grams of protein

Fewer than 35 grams of carbohydrates

20%+ of the daily value of fiber

GLP-1 Smart, wellness forward options for those managing metabolic wellness goals

Smart, wellness forward options for those managing metabolic wellness goals Gut-friendly ingredients

Side Quests Welcome

Part of the Cook Never Club philosophy is that the hours saved in the kitchen and grocery store should go toward things that actually bring joy. Maybe that's a pottery class, bird watching, a sunrise run or finally learning to play mahjong. The Tempo team is taking on a side quest of their own and partnering with RISE Pilates Chicago for three free outdoor Pilates events this summer.

Tempo's Cook Never Club x RISE Pilates at Oak Street Beach

When: July 17, July 31 and August 7 at 6:00 a.m. CT

Where: Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

What: Free lakeside Pilates, Cook Never Club merchandise and a chance to win one month of free Tempo meals

To learn more about Cook Never Club or enter to win exclusive merchandise, visit eat.tempomeals.com/cook-never-club or follow @TempoMeals on Instagram for event updates, giveaways and more opportunities to Eat Better, Cook Never.

About Tempo

Launched in 2023, Tempo is a ready-to-heat meal delivery service from the team at Home Chef that delivers delicious, single-serving meals right to your door. These balanced, registered dietitian-approved menus offer a simple solution to mindful meal prep and cook in just 2 minutes. Tempo and Home Chef are a part of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Family of Companies. Find out more at tempomeals.com.

The Cook Never Club survey was conducted by We Are Talker among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 20-40 from June 2 - 5, 2026. Results were weighted to reflect the national population.

SOURCE Home Chef