U.S. Money Reserve and Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to Observe Veterans Day with Special Presentation and Commemorative Coin Ceremony in Remembrance of World War I

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®, announced today its participation in a special event with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation to commemorate the upcoming completion of the WWI exhibit entitled "The Great War" at the National Naval Aviation Museum. The interactive exhibit, set to debut in 2021, will honor the service and sacrifice made by those Americans who served during World War I (1914–18), with a particular focus on the integral importance and achievements of U.S. naval aviation during one of the largest conflicts in world history.

To mark this historic occasion, U.S. Money Reserve will present to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation its "Great War Series," a commemorative series of five coins in honor of the end of World War I. The presentation will take place on Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, Monday, November 11, at 11:11 a.m. EST, at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, FL.

The announcement also coincides with U.S. Money Reserve's launch of its exclusive "Great War Series" of legal-tender gold and silver coins.

"It is a great privilege to be affiliated with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation," said Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "This important story is all of our stories. We honor those brave men and women who have served our country and will never forget the sacrifices that were made to ensure our freedoms today and for all future generations."

In addition to the upcoming exhibit, U.S. Money Reserve and the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation look to develop a series of events and initiatives for 2020 and beyond.

"It is a great privilege to work with U.S. Money Reserve," said retired Marine Lt. Gen. Duane Thiessen, president of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. "We are very grateful for this organization's commitment to helping us build an exhibit that will pay tribute to this powerful time in history. This beautiful series of coins is an incredible symbol of this exciting new venture."

Four coins in "The Great War Series" comprise the End of World War I 100th Anniversary set, including a 2 oz. Proof Gold in a high-relief format, a 1/4 oz. Gold Proof, a 1 oz. Silver Proof, and a 5 oz. Silver Antiqued coin. The Treaty of Versailles 100th Anniversary 1 oz. Gold Proof was designed by U.S. Money Reserve. These government-issued coins were minted in limited quantities and struck from .9999 pure gold or .9999 pure silver, and designated as official legal tender. U.S. Money Reserve is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the End of World War I 100th Anniversary coin series and the worldwide distributor of the Treaty of Versailles 100th Anniversary coin.

"Now has never been a more important time to be united by our past and remember these stories to build a stronger future together," said Thiessen. "In honor of the men and women who have proudly served our country, we proudly serve them by commemorating their memory and ultimate sacrifice."

For more information or to speak with U.S. Money Reserve leadership, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or Lacy Jansson at lacy@statuslabs.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter.

About the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation

The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation is the nonprofit, 501(c)(3), sole benefactor to the National Naval Aviation Museum—and the fuel that allows the museum to take flight. The Foundation is responsible for funding all museum operation, expansion and activity. The Foundation works diligently to raise funding through gifts and memberships. All funding, aside from Foundation staffing and operational costs, goes to the operation, maintenance and enhancement of the museum, including museum expansion, aircraft preservation, conservation and maintenance, development of new exhibits and support of day to day functions—including custodial services, marketing, operation of the Museum's various attractions (such as our Naval Aviation Memorial Giant Screen Theater, flight simulators, Blue Angels 4D Experience and Flight Deck gift shop), as well as the production of major events at the Museum. The Foundation also supports the advancement of STEM education through the National Flight Academy, a cutting edge, aviation-themed learning experience.

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve

Related Links

http://www.usmoneyreserve.com

