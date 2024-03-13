What Makes Modern Inflation Unique?

Comparing the inflation of today to inflation during the 1970s

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Federal Reserve appears to be bringing the soaring inflation of the last few years under control, Americans are still feeling its effects on their wallets and checking accounts. Does the history of American inflation hold the clues to what comes next?

In Conversation Season 3 - Inflation Lessons from the Past

In the latest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's exclusive video series, "In Conversation," our panel of experts—including two former Directors of the U.S. Mint—discusses the status of inflation in the United States. They explore how today's environment compares to our last major inflationary period in the 1970s, how physical gold helped portfolios weather that economic storm, and why the precious metal is equally positioned to help strengthen and protect private wealth today.

Hosted by Chuck Woolery, this week's panel includes Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve; Edmund C. Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and U.S. Money Reserve's Coy Wells.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. The company is not affiliated the U.S. Government and the U.S. Mint.

