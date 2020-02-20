U.S. Money Reserve Announces Co-Venture With The World War II Foundation To Honor 75th Anniversary Of The Battle Of Iwo Jima

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority® and dedicated supporter of veteran causes, announces its latest partnership with the esteemed World War II Foundation to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima by preserving the legacy of the noble men and women who fought for the freedoms of Americans during World War II.

"We respect and cherish the World War II Foundation for all that they do to honor the legacy of our veterans," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "I strongly believe it is our duty to honor our past, present, and future veterans. This effort allows us a wonderful avenue for our continuing commitment to pay tribute to the men and women of WWII by ensuring that their stories live on."

The World War II Foundation is a nonprofit agency that honors the legacy of the veterans and survivors of one of history's most important time periods by producing educational documentary films.

"U.S. Money Reserve has a legacy of supporting projects like this, and I'm thankful for our partnership," said World War II Foundation President and Founder Tim Gray. "We share a commonality: The U.S. Money Reserve team commemorates and preserves patriotic events in our history with their coins in a similar way that we do with our documentary films. It's important to have reminders of this battle and preserve the legacy of what happened that day because it was both horrific and heroic."

To honor the 75th anniversary of one of the most well-known battles in WWII history, Tim Gray appeared on FOX News Channel's The Story with Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, February 18. Gray discussed the anniversary of the WWII battle for Iwo Jima, which began on February 19, 1945; lasted 36 days, and was one of the most horrific fights in all of WWII.

February 23 marks the 75th anniversary of the raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi, an event forever memorialized by photographer Joe Rosenthal through his Pulitzer Prize–winning photo, The Raising of the Flag at Iwo Jima. Not only did his photograph of U.S. Marines raising the flag become one of the best-known photographs of the war, it is one of the most iconic images in history. When asked about the photo, Rosenthal is known to have humbly replied, "I took the picture; the Marines took Iwo Jima."

To further preserve the legacy of these stories, U.S. Money Reserve and the World War II Foundation will be unveiling powerful efforts that honor the legacy of the WWII generation throughout this year.

U.S. Money Reserve will be debuting the Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary Coin Series, which will feature gold and silver coins that pay tribute to the iconic flag raising at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Made famous by Rosenthal's photograph, the image depicts U.S. troops raising a U.S. flag on the highest point of Iwo Jima, Mount Suribachi. The Raising of the Flag at Iwo Jima became a popular symbol of American perseverance, the hope for peace, and victory.

Supporters of America's storied history can expect a new coffee table book featuring images from Iwo Jima and events during WWII.

The company is also sponsoring two upcoming documentaries produced by Tim Gray and the World War II Foundation. The 24th film from the World War II Foundation, 1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines, is narrated by actor Jon Seda (HBO's The Pacific, NBC's Chicago P.D.) and expected to release around Memorial Day. The next documentary, Return to Iwo Jima, will be narrated by Gary Sinise and is expected to be aired around Veterans Day 2020.

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas . Like them on Facebook , connect on LinkedIn , and follow on Twitter.

