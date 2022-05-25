U.S. MONEY RESERVE ANNOUNCES IRA PARTNERSHIP WITH THE U.S. NAVY MEMORIAL AND DEBUTS EXCLUSIVE LEGACY EAGLE GOLD AND SILVER COINS

On Saturday, April 9th, 2022, Philip N. Diehl (35th Director of the U.S. Mint and President of U.S. Money Reserve) and Edmund C. Moy (38th Director of the U.S. Mint and Senior IRA Strategist for U.S. Money Reserve) attended the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., as guests of Admiral John Harvey, USN (Ret.), Chairman of the Board of the U.S. Navy Memorial.

During the Blessing of the Fleet event, Admiral Harvey invited former U.S. Mint Directors Diehl and Moy for the ribbon-cutting ceremony which coincided with the reopening of the Navy Memorial Visitor Center.

"The Navy Memorial is honored by the continuing, and very strong, support of U.S. Money Reserve," said Admiral Harvey. "U.S. Money Reserve's long-term commitment has, and now will continue in the years ahead, to be instrumental in our mission 'to honor, recognize and celebrate the men and women of the Sea Services.'"

"Representing U.S. Money Reserve at this year's Blessing of the Fleet was a special honor for me, especially since members of my family served our nation in the United States Navy," said Diehl.

As part of the celebration, U.S. Money Reserve announced the release of its new coin series, the Legacy Eagle gold and silver coins. Developed under the guidance and expertise of two former directors of the United States Mint, this marks the first time Diehl and Moy have collaborated on a coin series.

Available exclusively from U.S. Money Reserve, the Legacy Eagle gold and silver coins pay tribute to the original Gold American Eagle coin's "Family of Eagles" design. After 35 years, the U.S. Mint decided to retire this original design, producing it for the last time in 2021. The Legacy Eagle series is a spirited tribute to the American family. It reimagines this American icon of gold ownership and continues its legacy for a new generation.

The Legacy Eagle design features two fully grown eagles that have left their nest and are now soaring toward a rising sun and a prosperous future. In the background, their parent eagle looks on in majestic profile—a symbol of knowledge and the values of strength and unity passed on by the previous generation. Inscriptions on each coin include "LEGACY EAGLE" and "UNITY, STRENGTH, PROSPERITY," as well as the Roman numeral-dated year of issue ("MMXXI").

The Legacy Eagle gold coin is struck from .9999 pure gold and available in three sizes: 1 oz., 1/4 oz., and 1/10 oz. The Legacy Eagle silver coin is struck from one ounce of .9999 pure silver. Each of these coins is an approved choice for precious metals IRAs.

"U.S. Money Reserve is a Diamond Partner of the United States Navy Memorial," said Moy. "Our contributions helped bring the outdoor fountains to life at the Navy Memorial Plaza after three years of extensive work, fund the U.S. Navy Memorial Lone Sailor Awards honoring former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bill Withers, and installing the Lone Sailor Statue at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii."

U.S. Money Reserve will continue to further the U.S. Navy Memorial's mission to honor the men and women of the Sea Services past, present, and future.

