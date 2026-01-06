U.S. Money Reserve Announces Launch of 2026 "Type 2" Gold Legacy Eagle Coin Series

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private distributors of physical precious metals, is proud to announce the launch of the "Type 2" Gold Legacy Eagle coin, five years after the debut of the series. This exclusive release reimagines the Legacy Eagle design and elevates the series to extraordinary new heights in artistry, quality, and prestige.

2026 “Type 2” Gold Legacy Eagle Coin

The Type 2 Legacy Eagle design honors the original Gold American Eagle coin's "Family of Eagles" design. The Gold American Eagle was introduced in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan and became one of the most successful U.S. Mint coin series of all time. Its renowned "Family of Eagles" design has been an enduring symbol of the American family and its central place in the country's heritage. After 35 years in production, the design was retired by the U.S. Mint in 2021. That same year, U.S. Money Reserve launched an effort to ensure that this timeless American symbol would not be forgotten, which resulted in the "Type 1" Gold Legacy Eagle. The 2026 "Type 2" release continues that mission as part of the Reagan Legacy Signature Series, featuring labels hand-signed by Michael Reagan in honor of his father's enduring legacy.

Designed under the guidance of two former U.S. Mint Directors, the "Type 2" Legacy Eagle features an entirely new design. It depicts two eagles—one soaring, the other standing guard—with a parental eagle overhead representing the lessons passed down from generation to generation. This modern homage to the original "Family of Eagles" design honors the American values of protection, unity, and strength. The obverse design features a shielded eagle, representing the protection of precious metals, surrounded by a ring of stars.

Struck from .9999 (24-karat) pure gold, the 2026 "Type 2" Legacy Eagle is offered as an exclusive three-coin proof gold set, including 1 oz., 1/4 oz., and 1/10 oz. weights, with this initial release featuring low private population of only 500 sets worldwide. The series utilizes advanced microminting technology and a specialized minting process to guarantee razor-sharp detail, sculpture-like texture, and exceptional luster. The two eagles in the foreground feature a lightly polished finish, while the rock and parental eagle feature a matte finish. The background features a mirror-like proof finish. Each proof gold coin comes graded as perfect PR-70 or near-flawless PR-69 by PCGS and carries the coveted "First Day of Issue" designation. While supplies last, each set purchased also includes a bonus 1 oz. Silver Legacy Eagle coin, graded MS70 by PCGS, further enhancing the set's diversification benefits.

"The Type 2 Legacy Eagle coin celebrates our shared American heritage," says Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve and former Director of the U.S. Mint. "It uses the most American of icons—the bald eagle—to illustrate the key to our nation's success: the ties of the American family. I'm extraordinarily proud that U.S. Money Reserve has chosen to honor the legacy of the original 'Family of Eagles' design, which remains one of the most revered U.S. Mint coin series ever produced."

"At U.S. Money Reserve, we set the highest standards for minting and design," says John Rothans, Chief Procurement Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "Meeting those standards was our team's highest priority in crafting the 'Type 2' Legacy Eagle Coin, just as it was five years ago when we released the first version. We were proud to choose CIT's groundbreaking smartminting® technology to achieve the coin's incredible detail. For a design that carries such an enduring legacy, we accepted nothing less than the best."

"In designing the 'Type 2' Legacy Eagle coin, we took immense care to honor the decades-long legacy of the original 'Family of Eagles' design," says Ryan Buchanan, Chief Creative Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "We created a design that continues the story of the original, paying tribute to American family values while implementing a bold redesign that looks toward the future."

By adding a new chapter to the Legacy Eagle story, U.S. Money Reserve seeks to both celebrate the American family and inaugurate a bold new era in private gold ownership.

Purchase U.S. Money Reserve's "Type 2" Proof Gold Legacy Eagle 3-Coin Set by visiting https://usmr.gold/legacyPR or calling U.S. Money Reserve at 1-888-536-2475.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals. In 2025, U.S. Money Reserve was named as the #1 Precious Metals Distributor by Equity Trust Company based on newly opened accounts in 2024 and 2025.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/

