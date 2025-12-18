U.S. Money Reserve Named a Winner of The Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2025 Award

AUSTIN. Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private precious metals distributors, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Austin Top Workplaces 2025. This prestigious list is published in partnership with the Austin American-Statesman and recognizes organizations that have created exceptional workplace cultures.

This recognition serves as a direct reflection of the company's culture, as the list is based solely on confidential employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.

"This recognition as a Top Workplace is a direct result of the feedback from our dedicated team members," said Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "At U.S. Money Reserve, we believe that our people are the driving force behind our reputation for integrity, expertise, and superior client service. Their work ethic and commitment to serve others are what makes U.S. Money Reserve an exceptional place to work, and a company our clients can trust. We are proud to be a trusted resource for our clients and recognized among Austin's most respected employers."

U.S. Money Reserve's mission to provide clients with world-class precious metals for growing and protecting wealth is fueled by its people-centric philosophy, from its focus on collaboration and continuous education to its strong track record for reliable customer service and expert market guidance. The Top Workplaces award is widely regarded as a credible, employee-validated benchmark for workplace excellence, underscoring U.S. Money Reserve's strong internal culture and external reputation as a trusted leader in the precious metals industry.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

For more about the Austin Top Workplaces 2025 awards and to see the complete list, visit the Austin American-Statesman here.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com.

