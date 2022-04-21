U.S. Money Reserve Announces Launch of Website Redesign to Showcase the Ultimate Destination for Precious Metals

The new and improved design has also been optimized to meet the demands of today's users, with responsive design elements for access from any size screen or device. In addition, the website redesign allows faster loading times and page speeds to streamline navigation and access for a more efficient experience. "We're proud to launch the new U.S. Money Reserve website," said Angela Roberts, CEO. "This transactional website was built with the priority of educating and empowering our clients with tools and information to make well-informed decisions regarding the protection of their wealth with precious metals."

Menu options have been consolidated to make it easier for visitors to search for and locate product details, company information, and free educational resources. "We redesigned the website with our customers in mind at all times," said Ryan Buchanan, Vice President of Brand and Creative. "As we continue to evolve our brand, marketing strategy, and customer service, we have improved the experience, accessibility, and simplicity of learning about and buying precious metals. It truly is a website deserving of the title 'America's Gold Authority.'"

The e-commerce portion of the website has also received a redesign with an all-new shopping experience for guests. Visitors can shop for items among select categories (by specific precious metal) with options to view products close up. Checkout options have also been streamlined to make the purchasing experience easier for users to navigate. The improvements also extend to updated resources including a "Charts and Prices" section with historical data, expanded information and offerings for IRA and 401(k) details, and enhanced educational content including new videos and executive insight articles.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

