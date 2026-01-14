U.S. Money Reserve Celebrates Chief Creative Officer Ryan Buchanan's 20th Anniversary with America's Gold Authority®

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private distributors of physical precious metals, is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of Chief Creative Officer Ryan Buchanan. This milestone honors two decades of visionary leadership and commitment to establishing U.S. Money Reserve as the premier destination for tangible assets.

Since joining the company in 2005, Buchanan has been the primary architect of the company's brand identity, guiding its evolution from a regional distributor into America's Gold Authority®. His tenure has been defined by a comprehensive approach to brand stewardship, overseeing high-level creative strategy and the modernization of the company's digital presence to ensure the brand consistently reflects the company's commitment to trust, transparency, and expertise.

"Twenty years is an incredible milestone, and Ryan's influence is woven into the fabric of this company," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "From our foundational years to our current position as a market leader, Ryan has ensured that our brand always remains a step ahead, and we are honored to celebrate his incredible legacy."

Throughout his two decades of service, Buchanan has integrated creative excellence with the sophisticated needs of the precious metals industry to drive long-term growth.

"Ryan's dedication and creative vision have been instrumental to our success over the last twenty years," said Christol Farris, COO of U.S. Money Reserve. "His leadership continues to be an invaluable asset to our executive team."

"Ryan has a unique ability to elevate our research and messaging through clear, visually compelling design," noted Brad Chastain, Managing Director, Head of Global Research at U.S. Money Reserve. "He has spent 20 years making sure our message of financial security is clear, impactful, and accessible to everyone we serve."

As Chief Creative Officer, Buchanan continues to lead the company's brand strategy and digital marketing efforts, focusing on the future of precious metals ownership.

"A brand's longevity is built on consistency and integrity, and for 20 years, Ryan has been the guardian of those values," added Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve and former Director of the U.S. Mint. "His leadership ensures that we remain the most trusted name in the industry."

