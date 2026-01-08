U.S. Money Reserve Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Michael Reagan

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve mourns the passing of Michael Edward Reagan, eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and a leading champion of his father's legacy. Michael passed on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the age of 80, following a battle with cancer.

Michael Reagan

President Reagan played a defining role in making gold ownership accessible to everyday Americans through the landmark Gold Bullion Act of 1985, which launched the American Eagle Coin Program and expanded access to U.S.-minted bullion coins. This historic step, along with his establishment of West Point as an official U.S. Mint in 1988, reflected President Reagan's vision of financial empowerment and reinforced our nation's commitment to producing trusted bullion products—values that continue to resonate with U.S Money Reserve's mission to help Americans protect and preserve their wealth through precious metals.

Building on that legacy, Michael Reagan continued to champion his father's record on gold ownership. U.S. Money Reserve is honored to have worked with Michael through the launch of the Reagan Legacy Gold Coin Series, which served as a tribute to President Reagan. U.S. Money Reserve is also proud to have donated to and support the Reagan Legacy Foundation as it memorializes President Reagan's values and advances the ideals of liberty and democracy.

In addition to his advocacy of private precious metals ownership, Michael Reagan was a philanthropist, author, radio host, and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Perhaps his most lasting legacy will be his work with the Reagan Legacy Foundation (of which he was chairman and president) to carry forward his father's ideals and memorialize President Reagan's accomplishments. Michael traveled the nation as a public speaker and appeared on countless television and radio programs to help preserve his father's memory and carry President Reagan's values into a new century.

"Michael Reagan carried on his father's legacy with dignity and grace," says Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve and former Director of the U.S. Mint. "He worked tirelessly to ensure that his father's accomplishments—and character—would not fade into obscurity but would remain illuminated for people across the globe to learn from. In his devotion to family and his ceaseless work ethic, he can serve as an example to all of us."

"Even as we mourn Michael Reagan's passing, we are incredibly grateful for his life and work," says Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "He was a warm and engaging presence, and an incredibly effective ambassador for his father's ideals. Michael dedicated his life to educating the public about Ronald Reagan's legacy, and in turn he leaves his own legacy of patriotic service."

"We at U.S. Money Reserve salute Michael Reagan's accomplishments and mourn the loss of an American icon," says John Rothans, Chief Procurement Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "We had the great privilege of working closely with Michael to develop the Reagan Legacy Gold Coin Series, and his vision for promoting President Reagan's record of accomplishments was always his North Star. Michael leaves behind a legacy of service and humility that each of us can learn from."

U.S. Money Reserve sends its sincerest condolences to Michael's wife, Colleen; his son, Cameron; his daughter, Ashley; his grandchildren; and his extended family and friends.

