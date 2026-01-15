U.S. Money Reserve COO Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' to Support the Center for Child Protection

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest precious metals distributors, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Christol Farris participated as a featured dancer in the 2025 Dancing with the Stars Austin gala. The event, which pairs local community leaders with professional dancers, exclusively benefits the Center for Child Protection, a nationally accredited children's advocacy center and the only nonprofit in Travis County involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children.

Center for Child Protection Dancing with the Stars Austin Gala

"I am honored to support the Center for Child Protection. Knowing that every step taken on the dance floor is raising critical funds for the children who need it most makes an already enjoyable event even more meaningful," said Farris. "I dedicate this effort to reinforcing the message that children are seen, believed, and deserve every opportunity to heal."

Farris' participation stands as a part of U.S. Money Reserve's enduring commitment to child advocacy and its corporate role as an official Awareness Ambassador for the Center for Child Protection. By engaging in this fundraiser, the company aims to amplify the Center's mission of ending child abuse through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

Proceeds from this annual event directly support the Center for Child Protection's mission to reduce trauma for children during the investigation and prosecution of crimes against them.

"We are grateful for Christol's participation in the event and for U.S. Money Reserve's continued dedication to our mission," said Michael Torres, CEO of the Center for Child Protection. "When local leaders and companies step up to raise awareness and support for child abuse victims, they demonstrate that protecting children is a core value of our community."

U.S. Money Reserve is dedicated to leveraging its platform to advocate for vulnerable children and contribute to a safer, more supportive community.

"At U.S. Money Reserve, we believe children are the future and their protection must be our greatest priority," added Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "We are incredibly proud of Christol and our team for championing this cause and reinforcing our commitment to being a force for positive change."

For those interested in supporting the Center for Child Protection, donate here: https://centerforchildprotection.org/donate/

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to help clients select products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing long-term relationships with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/ , watch videos on U.S. Money Reserve's YouTube page, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on X @USMoneyReserve.

About the Center for Child Protection

The Center for Child Protection is a nationally accredited children's advocacy center and the only nonprofit in Travis County involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children. For over 30 years, the Center has provided a safe, child-friendly facility where children impacted by abuse or violence can receive trauma-informed services, including recorded forensic interviews, therapy, and medical care.

The Center's vision is to end the cycle of child abuse through education, advocacy, and community support, which is why the Center also offers prevention education and training programs. All Center services are free of charge and offered in both English and Spanish. To learn more, visit centerforchildprotection.org.

Media Contact

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve