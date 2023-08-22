U.S. Money Reserve Offers Free Online Learning Opportunity featuring retirement expert Brad Chastain

U.S. Money Reserve

22 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, 2023, U.S. Money Reserve will present "Rock-Solid Retirement: 3 Easy Steps to Success," a free webinar and live chat hosted by retirement expert Brad Chastain, former manager of retirement education at Vanguard and current Director of Education for U.S. Money Reserve.

A 2023 Gallup survey found that 26% of Americans view gold as the best long-term asset, up from 15% who believed it in 2022. This growing interest in gold has led many to consider gold-backed IRAs to help protect their retirement savings.

rock solid retirement
This free online learning opportunity will help attendees better understand:

  • How economic uncertainty and market volatility may impact retirement portfolios;
  • Why gold has historically been recognized as a hedge against turbulent economic times;
  • How a gold IRA can help provide diversification, protection, and growth benefits; and
  • U.S. Money Reserve's simple three-step process for opening and funding a physical gold IRA using existing retirement funds.

In addition to this information, attendees will have the option to submit questions via a live chat and have those questions be personally answered by a U.S. Money Reserve IRA expert.

Those wishing to attend can register online at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/webinar-rock-solid-retirement-3-easy-steps-to-success/ or by calling 1- 833-845-1059.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or [email protected] or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

