U.S. Money Reserve Releases U.S. Exclusive Perth Mint 65th Anniversary Coronation Set

In a television broadcast to more than 300 million people around the world on June 2, 1953, the coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ushered in a renewed sense of hope after years of grim post-war austerity. Now, 65 years later, U.S. Money Reserve has partnered with The Perth Mint of Australia, a global leader in the precious metals industry, to commemorate that momentous day in world history.

The 65th Anniversary of the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018 Proof Coin Set includes a 2oz. gold proof coin, a 1/4oz. gold proof coin and a 1oz. silver proof coin. The coins are struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold and 99.99% pure silver, and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint designated U.S. Money Reserve as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the 2oz. gold proof coin from the limited edition set. This privilege is made even more significant given the extremely low mintage of the 2oz. gold proof coin. From the total mintage of just 250 coins, 203 coins—and therefore 203 complete three-coin sets—are exclusively available in the U.S. only from U.S. Money Reserve.

"The Perth Mint is proud of its long-standing global alliance with U.S. Money Reserve," Richard Hayes, CEO of The Perth Mint, said. "Given U.S. Money Reserve's commitment to excellence in the American precious metals industry, we could not have a better partner in this endeavor."

U.S. Money Reserve has previously paid tribute to Britain's longest reigning monarch with several sold-out releases of coins from The Perth Mint, including the Queen Elizabeth II 90th Birthday Proof Coin Set in 2016 and the 70th Anniversary of the Royal Wedding 2oz. Platinum Coin in 2017. For both releases, U.S. Money Reserve served as the exclusive U.S. distributor. Most notably, U.S. Money Reserve is the worldwide exclusive distributor of the 75th Anniversary Pearl Harbor coin series, also produced by The Perth Mint.

"We are honored to continue the tradition of serving as the exclusive U.S. distributor of such iconic gold and silver coins from The Perth Mint," Angela Koch, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve, said. "This coin set perfectly combines the three key components of a successful coin release: low-mintage status, historical significance and exclusivity."

The reverse of each 65th Anniversary Coronation Coin displays St. Edward's Crown, a defining symbol of the British monarchy, atop a stylized shield. Images of the floral emblem of Australia — the golden wattle — as well as the official flower of each Australian state and territory complement the design which includes the inscriptions H.M. QUEEN ELIZABETH II CORONATION ANNIVERSARY, '65', the year-dates 1953 and 2018 and The Perth Mint's 'P' mintmark.

Wearing the very same crown made for the coronation of King Charles II in 1661, Queen Elizabeth II stunned television viewers with her coronation gown's intricate embroidery featuring the famous yellow wattle flower. The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley portrait of Her Majesty the Queen, along with the monetary denomination and the 2018 year-date.

Designated with the "First Strike" label from Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), each set is certified in the highest grades available — museum-quality Proof 70 or near-flawless Proof 69 — and accompanied with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity.

Key highlights of the 65th Anniversary of the Coronation 2018 Three-Coin Set include:

Only 203 complete sets available in the U.S. exclusively from U.S. Money Reserve

Highly collectable, one-year-only design

Legal-tender coins struck from pure gold or silver

Designated with "First Strike" label from PCGS

Individually numbered Certificates of Authenticity

Precious metals owners and admirers of world history alike will be thrilled to learn of the latest availability from U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®. To speak with a U.S. Money Reserve Account Executive about the release of the 65th Anniversary of the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018 Proof Coin Set, please call 1-844-307-5895.

For more information or to speak with company leadership, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or Lacy Jansson at lacy@statuslabs.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com .

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government-issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, and platinum legal tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.



U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter.

Contact: Christol Farris

cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com

512-568-9991

Lacy Jansson

lacy@statuslabs.com

512-228-8563

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-money-reserve-releases-us-exclusive-perth-mint-65th-anniversary-coronation-set-300638482.html

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve

Related Links

http://www.usmoneyreserve.com

