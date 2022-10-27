U.S. MONEY RESERVE SUPPORTS U.S. NAVY MEMORIAL FOUNDATION'S 2022 LONE SAILOR AWARDS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of virtual events, the U.S. Navy Memorial recently hosted its 2022 Lone Sailor Awards Dinner in person to honor, recognize, and celebrate this year's prestigious award recipients and the men and women of the Sea Services. Continuing its mission to support the nation's veterans, U.S. Money Reserve - the official precious metals IRA partner of the U.S. Navy Memorial - served as Gold Sponsor for the distinguished event held in Washington, DC on September 22, 2022.

“Members of U.S. Money Reserve proudly attend the U.S. Navy Memorial’s 2022 Lone Sailor Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Sep 22, 2022.”

The 2022 Lone Sailor Awards Dinner brought together leadership from the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and National Park Service, along with business leaders, decorated veterans, retirees, and families. Held in the beautiful National Building Museum, the anticipated event began with a cocktail reception where guests were able to meet the honorees and mingle with military leaders and other sea service enthusiasts.

This year's ceremony recognized distinguished award recipients whose service, selfless dedication, and professional achievements have earned them a place of honor in the nation's rich naval history. The 2022 Lone Sailor Award honorees included:

James R. Barker , 2022 Lone Sailor Award Recipient, and U.S. Coast Guard Veteran

, The Honorable Christine H. Fox, 2022 Naval Heritage Award Recipient

Admiral Thomas B. Fargo , 2022 Lone Sailor Award Recipient, and U.S. Navy Veteran

Fox served as the inspiration for the character "Charlie" in the iconic film Top Gun, and Admiral Fargo inspired the American submarine spy thriller, The Hunt for Red October. Celebrating the recipients were numerous prominent military leaders dispersed among the guest tables, giving attendees the unique opportunity to meet respected leaders of the sea services.

"It was a special privilege to reconnect in person with our Navy family and come together to recognize the Lone Sailor Awards recipients who exemplify extraordinary devotion to the seas services, each in their own way. Additionally, we thank the team at U.S. Money Reserve for their inspiring and unwavering support of our mission in honoring the men and women of the Sea Services – past, present, and future," said Rear Admiral Frank Thorp IV, USN (Ret.), President and CEO of the U.S. Navy Memorial.

As a longstanding supporter, U.S. Money Reserve is also the official precious metals IRA partner of the U.S. Navy Memorial, a partnership made official during the Blessing of the Fleet on April 9th, 2022, when the first Legacy Eagle gold and silver coins were presented to the U.S. Navy Memorial.

"We continue to humbly support the U.S. Navy Memorial because we believe in their commitment to telling the important stories of our sea services," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "Supporting our nation's veterans - the men and women who dedicate and sacrifice their lives to serving our great country - is our honor and patriotic responsibility. Our U.S. Money Reserve attendees - many of whom are veterans - were moved and deeply inspired by the people they met and the stories they shared at the Lone Sailor dinner this year. The program was emotional."

U.S. Money Reserve's support of the U.S. Navy Memorial began with the launch of its exclusive 75th Anniversary Pearl Harbor coin series in 2016, where a portion of the proceeds from the series funded the installation of a Lone Sailor statue at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center in Honolulu, HI, on October 13, 2017, the Navy's 242nd birthday.

In addition, U.S. Money Reserve has been a major sponsor of numerous other Navy Memorial programs including the 2021 Lone Sailor Awards (honoring entertainer and former Marine Drew Carey and Chaplain of the US Senate, Rear Admiral Barry Black, USN, Retired) and the 2020 Lone Sailor Awards (honoring former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bill Withers) which have significantly furthered the Navy Memorial and its mission.

The proceeds earned from the 2022 Lone Sailor Awards Dinner directly fund the initiatives of "Navy Memorial 2.0" - the U.S. Navy Memorial's new initiative to continue its legacy by expanding its audience, membership, and virtual programs while providing meaningful connection within the expectations of today's modern world.

"Through the power of connection across the nation, Navy Memorial 2.0 will be the living tribute to the men and women of the Sea Services – past, present, and future," added Rear Admiral Thorp. "Our guiding principle is to honor, recognize, and celebrate the stories of service in our Navy, and our work would not be possible without the tremendous help from our most important sponsors, like U.S. Money Reserve."

U.S. Money Reserve will continue to support the honorable mission of the U.S. Navy Memorial.

