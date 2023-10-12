U.S. MONEY RESERVE SUPPORTS U.S. NAVY MEMORIAL FOUNDATION'S 2023 LONE SAILOR AWARDS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, 2023, representatives from U.S. Money Reserve attended the U.S. Navy Memorial's 2023 Lone Sailor Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. The event is dedicated to honoring, recognizing, and celebrating this year's prestigious award recipients as well as the men and women of the Sea Services. Continuing its mission of support for our nation's veterans, U.S. Money Reserve served as Gold Sponsor for the distinguished event.

USMR Lone Sailor
USMR Lone Sailor

The 2023 Lone Sailor Awards Dinner brought together leadership from the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and National Park Service, along with business leaders, decorated veterans, retirees, and families. Held in the beautiful National Building Museum, the anticipated event began with a reception where guests were able to meet the honorees and mingle with military leaders and other guests.

The Lone Sailor Awards honor those whose service, selfless dedication, and professional achievements have earned them a place of honor in our nation's rich naval history.

As a longstanding supporter of the U.S. Navy Memorial, U.S. Money Reserve is also the memorial's official precious metals IRA partner. This partnership was made official during the Blessing of the Fleet on April 9th, 2022, when the first Legacy Eagle gold and silver coins produced by U.S. Money Reserve were presented to the U.S. Navy Memorial.

U.S. Money Reserve's support of the U.S. Navy Memorial began several years prior, with the launch of its exclusive 75th Anniversary Pearl Harbor coin series in 2016. A portion of the proceeds from the series funded the installation of a Lone Sailor statue at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center in Honolulu, HI, on October 13, 2017, the Navy's 242nd birthday.

U.S. Money Reserve remains a dedicated sponsor of Navy Memorial programs, including the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Lone Sailor Awards, which have significantly furthered the Navy Memorial and its mission.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or [email protected] or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's experienced team includes two former directors of the U.S. Mint, as well as coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge required to help find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

