U.S. Money Reserve Veterans Day Ceremony Honored 17 Employee Veterans With Limited-Edition Coin And $10,000 Charitable Donation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, U.S. Money Reserve held a special event in recognition of employees who have served in the U.S. armed services for Veterans Day 2020. A longtime and avid supporter of veteran causes, U.S. Money Reserve hosted a ceremony to honor its 17 military veterans.

"We respect and value each of our employees like family," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve, "and we are particularly proud of our large number of veteran employees. Each of these 17 brave men and women has their own story of sacrifice that he or she encountered for the betterment of our great country and its citizens. We value them throughout the year and appreciate that our great nation sets aside a day to bring awareness to all who have selflessly served. It's truly an honor to have veterans on our team."

During the Veterans Day event, all 17 veteran employees were welcomed warmly by Roberts and surprised with a video message from J. R. Martinez , U.S. Army veteran, burn survivor, actor, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, and Dancing with the Stars season 13 winner. As an ambassador and partner for U.S. Money Reserve's Wings of Gratitude initiative, Martinez has worked closely with the U.S. Money Reserve team. He reflected on the pride of being a veteran and thanked the employee veterans for their commitment to our country and their dedication to patriotism.

Roberts then presented each veteran with U.S. Money Reserve's exclusive Iwo Jima 1-kg silver coin and announced that a $10,000 donation was made to WISH for OUR HEROES ( W4OH) in the name of the veteran employees of U.S. Money Reserve. W4OH is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to assisting active-duty men and women of the United States military and veterans. W4OH focuses on daily needs and specific requests that can help improve the lives of military personnel and their families.

"Our exclusive Iwo Jima coins pay tribute to one of the most powerful moments of World War II, the raising of the American Flag on Mount Suribachi," said Roberts. "We gifted our 17 honorable veterans this beautiful coin to show our gratitude for their service and to give them a piece of history to pass on to their family as part of their military experiences one day."

For a limited time, for every Iwo Jima coin purchased, U.S. Money Reserve will make a donation to WISH for OUR HEROES. Customers can learn more about the Iwo Jima coins here: [https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/iwo-jima-75th-anniversary-coin-series/]

