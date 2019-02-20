U.S. Money Reserve Wins Best of Category at 2019 AdSphere™ Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve has been named the winner of a Best of Category Award by the 2019 AdSphere™ Awards. Recognized for the third consecutive year in the highly competitive direct-response television (DRTV) industry, the precious metals distributor known as America's Gold Authority was awarded this year for short-form products in the "Financial" awards category. The awards honor the top network cable advertisers and brands in the direct-response television industry and are presented by DRMetrix, the leading industry research company.

"Once again, the talents of our marketing, media, and production teams continue to inspire us," said Angela Koch, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "We are honored to receive this recognition for our creative work. To be distinguished among a list of such prominent, well-recognized brands makes us excited for our future in the direct-response television industry."

The AdSphere Awards recognize top advertisers and brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the brand/direct and direct-response television industry. The complete list of AdSphere Award winners for 2019 can be found online at drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html.

"The direct-response television segment of the advertising industry is significant and growing," says Joseph Gray, CEO of DRMetrix. Since its inception, AdSphere has expanded its monitoring coverage to more than 125 networks detecting more than 40 million airings and 46,000 creatives—and more than 10,000 direct-response brands. "We started the AdSphere Awards to honor and commend those who have been able to achieve the highest levels of television exposure for their DRTV brands based on the metrics and economics of consumer response advertising. We congratulate all of the winners."

The 2019 AdSphere Awards winners will be recognized during PDMI East in Miami on April 1.

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter.

About DRMetrix

DRMetrix, the industry's leading television research company, monitors more than 125 national TV networks, tracking all short-form, five-minute, and long-form commercials that include web addresses, mobile app response, SMS, or toll-free numbers. The AdSphere Awards recognizes top DR advertisers and brands across brand/DR, lead generation, short-form product, and long-form product industry classifications.

