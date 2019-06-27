U.S. Money Reserve's CEO Angela Koch Featured In Forbes Interview

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Koch, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve, was recently featured in Forbes, a leading source for the world's business leaders. In an exclusive interview with ForbesWomen contributor Cheryl Robinson, Koch explains why she invests in her employees, reveals her keys for success, and describes her journey to become CEO.

Read the full article on Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cherylrobinson/2019/06/21/angela-koch-us-money-reserve/#52b4a8bb4f71 .

"I am humbled and honored to be featured in such a well-respected outlet like Forbes," said Koch. "My team at U.S. Money Reserve makes all the hard work worth it, and I truly appreciate this recognition."

Koch joined U.S. Money Reserve in 2003, where she learned how everything within the organization worked and improved upon its processes, culminating in her role as CEO in 2015. Since then, Koch and her team have helped hundreds of customers make decisions on how to add physical gold, silver, and platinum to their portfolios.

Robinson writes in her article: "Koch doesn't take the role of CEO lightly. She operates under the belief that by taking care of her employees, allowing them to grow and partake in personal and professional development, it will ultimately benefit the company."

As the only female CEO in the precious metals industry, Koch oversees every aspect of operation at U.S. Money Reserve while setting the culture and pace for the entire organization. Strongly believing it is the people who make the business, she is known for treating her team more like a big family and rewarding hard work and dedication.

"I'm not so consumed with dollars as I am [with] taking every individual and moving them up. It makes us better," Koch explains in her interview. "As long as you are doing that for the employees, the company gets better, the employees get better, and that's what my job is."

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas . Like them on Facebook , connect on LinkedIn , and follow on Twitter .

