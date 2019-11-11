U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Selects Unisys to Securely Manage and Accelerate Its Move to the Cloud

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) selected the company to provide its Unisys CloudForte® solution for accelerating the adoption of services to support the agency's secure transition to the cloud.

Under a new blanket purchase agreement (BPA), Unisys will deliver enterprise-level, commercial Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in support of NOAA's business and mission operations. These services will utilize multiple cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

This work will support NOAA's overall mission, encompassing activities such as providing daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings, climate monitoring, fisheries management, coastal restoration and marine commerce support. These activities impact more than one-third of America's gross domestic product.

The new BPA, worth up to approximately $144 million and awarded in the third quarter of 2019, will run up to five years. The BPA, awarded under the General Services Administration's Multiple-Award Schedule contract, calls for a one-year base period, followed by four one-year option periods.

To enable NOAA's migration to cloud-based services, Unisys will apply its CloudForte solution to accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud. Launched in June 2018, CloudForte helps government users quickly and securely obtain the innovation, scale and cost efficiencies of the cloud while complying with all U.S. federal regulations.

The BPA calls on Unisys to supply NOAA with open and reliable technical solutions that can be provisioned and managed in a flexible manner to deliver capabilities on public cloud infrastructures, while enabling the scalability needed to meet evolving user demand and to accommodate unanticipated spikes and surges in usage. The solution will also allow NOAA to apply security policies and monitor security compliance and service usage across its network as well as provide cloud access security broker technology to validate content within cloud applications while blocking unauthorized content in accordance with government policy.

"We look forward to assisting NOAA as it moves forward to modernize its IT operations in support of its crucial mission in support of climate science, the environment and the overall U.S. economy," said Gary Wang, vice president for cloud, infrastructure and security services, Unisys Federal. "The CloudForte solution will allow the agency to accelerate its adoption of secure cloud services and more quickly gain the efficiencies and cost-savings associated with the cloud."

