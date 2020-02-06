U.S. Navy Awards Leidos Next Generation Enterprise Network Contract

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a prime contract by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), formerly known as the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), to provide global network services under the Next Generation Enterprise Network Re-compete (NGEN-R) Service Management, Integration, & Transport (SMIT) contract. The single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by three one-year option periods, and an approximate value of $7.7 billion. Work will be performed on a global scale, headquartered out of the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

Under the contract, Leidos will unify, operate, and maintain the shore-based networks and data management for the Department of the Navy's (DON) Program Executive Office, Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) and the Naval Enterprise Network Program Office (PMW 205) to improve capability and service under one enterprise network construct. Key services to be provided include transport services, network operations, IT service management, user support services, and system engineering.

"Leidos is proud to provide sailors and marines around the world with the tools they need to gain a warfighting edge in the modern digital landscape," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "Under the enterprise construct of NGEN-R, we look forward to unifying and fortifying existing networks while providing cost-efficiencies to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps."

"A mighty force requires a mighty network, and our team stands ready to deliver just that," said Dan Voce, senior vice president and Enterprise and Cyber Solutions operations manager for Leidos. "Our clear-cut past performance in network modernization and transformation enables us to deliver immediate and enduring value through NGEN-R."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com





Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

