US Navy unmanned aircraft program to utilize MPU5 radios

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) solutions, announced today that it will be supplying Martin UAV, an industry partner whose V-BAT VTOL unmanned aircraft system was just selected for the Navy's Mi2 program, with MPU5 and Embedded Module networking devices over the coming years.

The Mi2 program seeks to supplement systems currently used by the Navy with an expeditionary platform that has a smaller logistical footprint and quicker set-up time. Martin UAV's V-BAT was chosen as this next-generation Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) replacement following an Mi2 live demonstration conducted in November-December at Yuma Proving Ground, in Arizona.

"We are very excited to have our MPU5 MANET radios serve as both the command-and-control and payload data link for Mi2," said Eric Waldo, Persistent's UAS Program Manager. "In keeping with the program's expeditionary focus, our technology will help warfighters operate the V-BAT in the most austere environments, without the need for satellite links."

In addition to Wave Relay®'s exceptional range and throughput capabilities, Waldo added that Persistent Systems solution is also resilient against electronic warfare (EW) threats without having to sacrifice performance or scalability and was the first MANET solution validated by the U.S. Army's Electronic Warfare Laboratory.

Pioneered by Martin UAV, the V-BAT is a ducted fan VTOL unmanned aircraft system that takes off like a helicopter and flies as a fixed-winged platform for longer endurance Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Over the years, Martin UAV developed a line of three V-BAT models: the latest, V-BAT 128 has a flight endurance of 11 hours; the V-BAT 118, which can stay aloft for 8+ hours; and the electric-powered eV-BAT which is still in Research and Development testing with the latest in battery technology.

Martin UAV is a long-standing member of Persistent's Wave Relay® Ecosystem, a coalition of sensors and unmanned system companies that all utilize the Wave Relay® MANET.

The Mi2 program will be managed as an Other Transaction (OT) prototype project under the authority of 10 U.S.C. 2371b. Persistent Systems expects to begin delivery of MPU5s in support of Mi2 in the next fiscal quarter.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

About Martin UAV:

Martin UAV is a private, advanced high-technology company based in Plano, TX. The company specializes in building wholly-unique, unmanned aircraft systems and associated flight control software. The company's systems are commercially developed to fill critical operational needs in tactical & confined operational environments. Its V-BAT series aircraft is the only single-engine ducted fan VTOL UAV with up to 11 Hours of endurance, Hover & Stare capability, and autonomous launch & recovery from moving platforms. For more information visit: martinuav.com .

NAVAIR Public Release 2021-286. Distribution Statement A - Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited

