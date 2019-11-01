U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" ranks Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf a 2020 Tier 1 Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Product Liability Law Firm in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manhattan Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman and Mackauf was listed as a 2020 Best Law Firm by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for the 10th consecutive year.

Since U.S. News – Best Lawyers® started the Best Law Firm ranking 10 years ago, the firm ranked every year as a Tier 1 firm in the New York City Metropolitan area for the following practices:

The GGRBHS&M Team. From left to right seating: Rachel Jacobs, Diana Carnemolla, Ben Rubinowitz, Howard Hershenhorn, Marijo Adimey. From left to right standing: Robert Sunshine, David Larkin, James Rubinowitz, Christopher Donadio, Jeffrey Bloom, Peter Saghir, Anthony Gair, Richard Steigman, Stephen Mackauf and Michelle Levine

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

"To be included yearly as a top NYC personal injury law firm in multiple practice areas is a testament to the continuous hard work of our staff and attorneys and their dedication to our clients. It is an honor for our firm to be listed again in this ranking," says Ben Rubinbowitz, the managing partner.

This month, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman and Mackauf celebrates its 100-year-old anniversary. The firm defines itself as a "boutique" personal injury law firm and only accepts a limited number of catastrophic injury cases every year so they can fully focus on their clients and obtain just compensation for the full measure of their damages.

Results speak for themselves. Recently, Ben Rubinowitz and Richard Steigman obtained a $59.2 million verdict for a young man who suffered devastating burns in a botched chemistry experiment when he was a high school student. Earlier this year, Ben was named a Top 10 Lawyer in NYC by Super Lawyers and Howard Hershenhorn was named Lawyer of the Year 2020 for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in NYC by Best Lawyers. Howard, along with Diana Carnemolla obtained the highest jury verdict in New York State in 2018: $85 million for a pedestrian who suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a bus. With the newly enacted New York Child Victims Act, the firm's dedicated child sexual abuse team has also been very active in helping abuse victims fighting for their rights. Ben Rubinowitz and Peter Saghir recently obtained a $27.5 historic church sex abuse settlement with the Diocese of Brooklyn.

