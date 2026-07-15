U.S. News & World Report Announces Inaugural Winners of the 2026-2027 Home Insurance Awards

The debut awards recognize top-rated homeowners insurance companies based on customer satisfaction, claims handling and specialized consumer needs.

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today recognizes the winners of the 2026-2027 Home Insurance Awards. These accolades identify five leading homeowners insurance companies to help property owners navigate an evolving marketplace and find coverage that aligns with their specific priorities.

The awards arrive at a pivotal moment for American homeowners, as shifting economic conditions, changing climate risks and rising construction material costs continue to influence annual premiums.

"When choosing the right home insurance company to trust with their largest asset, homeowners should consider not only the cost of a policy but also the reliability of that insurer when it matters most," said Catriona Kendall, licensed P&C insurance agent and insurance reporter at U.S. News. "U.S. News' awards leverage industry data and proprietary consumer sentiment surveys to help homeowners identify which companies excel in providing customer service, handling claims and meeting other needs of diverse policyholders."

Amica is honored as Best Overall this year, earning high marks across the board. State Farm stands out as Best for Comprehensive Coverage for its robust policy options, while Allstate secures the title of Best for Flood Coverage, highlighting its strength in protecting homes against severe weather risks. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Insurance is recognized as Best for Low Complaints, with fewer-than-expected grievances filed with state regulators.

USAA earns the title of Best for the Military Community due to the comprehensive policies it offers exclusively to service members and their families.

Home Insurance Company Award Winners

Best Overall Amica Best for Comprehensive Coverage State Farm Best for Low Complaints Cincinnati Insurance Best for Flood Coverage Allstate Best for the Military Community USAA

U.S. News determined the award winners through an analysis of data points that directly impact the consumer experience. U.S. News researched 24 homeowners insurance companies, surveyed 1,022 homeowners insurance policyholders, collected 894 NAIC data points, and analyzed a total of 17,991 company and policy features.

U.S. News' methodology evaluates insurance companies across three core pillars: customer satisfaction, company and service features, and cost. Customer satisfaction incorporates proprietary survey data on claims, value and service. Company and service features include coverage options, endorsements and policy availability. Competitive pricing assesses baseline costs and premium ranges across diverse property archetypes. By weighing these metrics alongside industry-standard benchmarks, such as the NAIC Complaint Index and policyholder feedback, U.S. News helps consumers identify the providers best suited to their individual needs.

A full searchable list of the U.S. News Home Insurance Awards is available here. Visit Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok and X using #USNewsBestInsurance.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.